"An absolute rocket" - Popular Nelk Boy heaps high praise on Ilia Topuria's girlfriend

Ilia Topuria has established himself as a prominent force on the UFC roster with all the ingredients to solidify his status as a household name. Beyond the octagon, he has built a reputation as a devoted family man with his girlfriend Giorgina Uzcategui Badell by his side.

Badell is an entrepreneur and founder of Future & Energy, a company promoting sustainable living. They have been together for a long time and have a son and daughter.

During a recent episode of FULL SEND PODCAST with popular streamer Adin Ross, Kyle Forgeard heaped praises on Topuria and his wife. He claimed that Topuria's got the whole package and said:

"He's [Topuria] is a f*cking beast bro. That guy's got it all too. He's a good fighter, his wife... No disrespect, she's an absolute rocket. She's the best-looking wife in the UFC by far. No disrespect Topuria. But that guy's the real deal."

Talking about Topuria's potential fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Forgeard added:

"See the thing with the UFC in my opinion is... I think when they have two stars, what sense does it make business-wise for the UFC to kill one of them stars?"

Check out Kyle Forgeard's comments below (18:55):

Dana White sheds light on Ilia Topuria's decision to vacate UFC featherweight title

Ilia Topuria will vacate his UFC featherweight throne and compete in the lightweight division for his next fight. Meanwhile, top-ranked featherweight contenders Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will lock horns for the vacant throne in the main event of UFC 314.

While it remains unclear whether Topuria will be handed an immediate title shot against 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev, the 28-year-old has been talking about challenging the Russian following his win against Max Holloway at UFC 308. 'El Matador' went out on a limb, asserting that he has the skills to submit a grappling specialist like Makhachev.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed Topuria's decision during a live stream, stating:

"Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore. So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title. … As soon as the first punch is thrown in [Volkanovski vs. Lopes], the title is vacated."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

