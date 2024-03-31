Andrew Tate reacts to Joe Biden's Transgender Day proclamation on Easter Sunday

Kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate has chimed in on Joe Biden's pronouncement regarding the 'Transgender Day of Visibility.'

The current President of the United States of America (POTUS), Biden, and his Democrat administration put forth a proclamation pertaining to the LGBTQI+ community. It's particularly related to the cause of the transgender section of the LGBTQI+ community.

On Friday (March 29), the US government posted the proclamation on The White House, one of the official government websites. The write-up highlighted that Sunday (March 31) would be observed as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The special occasion is dedicated to the celebration of the transgender community and to raising awareness concerning transgender issues. The 81-year-old Biden seemingly reiterated that his administration remains steadfast in its commitment toward the LGBTQI+ community, including transgender people.

Biden also called for the cessation of violence and discrimination against transgender individuals. An excerpt from The White House proclamation read as follows:

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity."

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-ninth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth," the proclamation further added.

Andrew Tate subsequently put forth a tweet, comprising a screenshot of the aforementioned statements of Joe Biden's proclamation. Be it Biden, or even his political rivals such as Republican former POTUS Donald Trump, most American presidents have acknowledged that the foundation of the US is an amalgamation of Native American as well as Judeo-Christian values.

Since it gained freedom from the British Empire on July 4, 1776, many have viewed the US as a predominantly Christian nation. Nevertheless, in his tweet, Tate indicated that there's a lack of Christian nations today, adding that there are only Islamic nations.

Tate, who converted to Islam in 2022, has often claimed that Islam is the only true religion left in today's world.

Andrew Tate then insinuated that per Biden's 2023 proclamation, he's declared that Easter Sunday (March 31, 2024) is a day for the transe*ual community.

According to Christian beliefs, Easter Sunday is an important religious festival, that is observed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion. One ought to note that the date of Easter Sunday varies annually.

Therefore, the consensus is that Tate's tweet about Biden declaring Easter Sunday as a day for the transgender community wouldn't be applicable to the Easter Sunday of 2025 and other years. Be that as it may, Tate jibed at Biden and the US over the proclamation with the tweet that reads as follows:

"I often say that there is no such thing as a "Christian" nation. Only Islamic nations. The government of the largest "Christian nation" in the world, the USA, has just declared Easter Sunday is a day for Transe*uals. The government has made zero mention of Jesus Christ."

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate embattled by legal issues, while Joe Biden seeks second term as POTUS

Andrew Tate has been embroiled in a legal battle in Romania since his December 2022 arrest in relation to multiple charges, including human trafficking, forming an organized criminal group, etc.

The 37-year-old American-British influencer, his younger brother Tristan Tate (a prominent Orthodox Christian celebrity), and their two alleged accomplices have been in and out of jail since the aforementioned arrest.

Presently, the Tate brothers are free, albeit disallowed from leaving Romania till their case is resolved. Both brothers have refuted the accusations levied against them. The Tates also continue posting content online and are heralded among the top social media influencers.

Expand Tweet

As for Joe Biden, back in 2021, he became the first President of the United States to formally recognize the 'International Transgender Day of Visibility' (March 31) on behalf of the US government. The inaugural International Transgender Day of Visibility was celebrated on March 31, 2009, after the event was conceptualized by transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009.

Condemnation from critics like Andrew Tate notwithstanding, Biden's earned considerable praise since 2021 for recognizing the LGBTQI+ event on an official governmental level. As for his current political standing, experts foresee him attempting to secure another term in the November 2024 US presidential elections.

Expand Tweet