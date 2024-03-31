Jonathan Isaac apologizes to Joe Biden after misdirected rage regarding Transgender Day of Visibility

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac moved to apologize to United States President Joe Biden over a misdirected rage he hurled on social media against the head of state.

The 26-year-old former sixth overall pick (2017), who is a devout Christian, reacted to the decision of Biden to proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on Easter Sunday.

Jonathan Isaac took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opposition to it, highlighting how, from his end, such a move only served to sow hate and division. He reminded his audience of the true meaning of Easter and that focus should be given to the Risen Lord.

Perhaps realizing that the proclamation happening on Easter Sunday was just incidental, the former Florida State player issued a "good faith" retraction. Nonetheless, he reaffirmed the significance of Easter Sunday.

He wrote on X:

"In the name of fairness Biden did recognize the day last year when it didn't fall on Esther! That's important, and to me, releases the administration from the allegation on intentionality! Instead of deleting the tweet like it never happened this is my good faith retraction lol. The message is the same. Keep focused on what Resurrection Sunday Is all bout. Christ defeating sin and death for all people who would believe."

In proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden enjoins all Americans to help eliminate violence and discrimination based on gender identity while also giving transgender people the voice they need to lift their lives.

Jonathan Isaac committed to both what he believes in and his career

While he is deeply committed to his faith and other causes he supports, Jonathan Isaac is not allowing it to hamper his progress in building his career with the Orlando Magic.

Now in his seventh year with the Magic, Jonathan Isaac expressed feeling more comfortable on the court this season, despite missing two seasons due to an ACL injury.

He shared, as reported in Sports Illustrated:

"I definitely feel more comfortable and I'm just out there playing basketball. Kind of allowing myself to be free and be myself out there. When the shot is there, I take it and if they want me to make a move, I do it. Just trying my best to affect the game."

And his efforts are not going unnoticed, with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley saying of Isaac:

"Well, he's putting the work in and I think that's been great. His ability to continue to know what he's able to do defensively .... finish possessions and rebound."

Jonathan Isaac is averaging 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15 minutes of play in 51 games. He had one of his better games last March 23 against the Sacramento Kings where he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

In his tenure with the Magic, Jonathan Isaac had his best year in the 2019-20 season, he averaged career-highs of 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks. 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists.