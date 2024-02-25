NBA fans berate Jonathan Isaac for teasing to rock Donald Trump sneakers: "Remember when this man stood up while all the rest knelt"

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac created a stir on social media when he teased about wearing Donald Trump’s sneakers during a game to rib those opposing the former president of the United States.

The 26-year-old former sixth overall pick (2017) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his gameplan about wearing Trump’s gold ‘Never Surrender' High-Top Sneakers, which the former president recently launched at a sneaker conference. The shoe is priced at $399, as reported by The Guardian.

He wrote on his post:

“Might wear trump’s kicks just to watch yall go crazy jkjkjk”

Not surprisingly, Jonathan Isaac, who has been associated with Trump in the past, attracted the ire of fans, who berated him for it on social media.

Below are what some of them wrote on X:

Jonathan Isaac explains reason for not kneeling during Black Lives Matter movement at NBA bubble

Jonathan Isaac made news during the NBA bubble back in 2020 after he refused to kneel to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. He said it was a decision he felt he had to make as he was uncomfortable with the way the issue was being approached by proponents.

In the early days of the bubble amid COVID-19, every team knelt for the national anthem while wearing shirts bearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on them.

The teams were doing it in support of the decentralized political and social movement to highlight racism and discrimination experienced by black people and promote anti-racism.

The lone player not to do it, however, was Isaac, who chose to stand up and wear his Orlando Magic uniform instead.

In an interview with Riley Gaines of Outkick last year, the Magic forward recalled what took place during the bubble and took the opportunity to explain the reason for the direction he chose to take.

“For me, it was simply about offering another solution. I saw the issue. I saw the problem. I saw what happened to George Floyd. And as I listened to the tone and the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter organization and movement, I never truly felt comfortable.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 2:28:

While he remains adamant in standing for what he believes in, Jonathan Isaac continues with his NBA journey. In the ongoing season, he has been averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes for the Magic (32-25).