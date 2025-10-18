Anshul Jubli fires back at "brainless, brainwashed haters" while addressing viral clip of him vowing to submit Khabib Nurmagomedov

Indian UFC prospect Anshul Jubli is refusing to stay silent amid criticism over his old remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Indian lightweight, once celebrated for becoming the winner of the Road to UFC lightweight tournament, has spent the past year facing setbacks inside the cage.Jubli’s strong debut against Jeka Saragih in 2023 had positioned him as a key prospect for Indian MMA. However, his trajectory faltered after two knockout losses to Mike Breeden and then to Quillan Salkilld in just 19 seconds at UFC 312.Those defeats reignited online ridicule surrounding a resurfaced interview where he humorously suggested he could submit Nurmagomedov. In a new video posted on social media, Jubli defended himself against what he called deliberate misrepresentation.He said fans had clipped parts of an old interview to make it appear he disrespected the retired champion. The 29-year-old insisted his words were lighthearted and meant to express ambition rather than arrogance. Jubli said:“As you’ve seen, they took small clips from my long interview and made it look like I am disrespecting Khabib. First of all, I don’t give a damn what people think of me. I don’t waste energy on opinions, especially to those brainless, brainwashed haters. I am doing all the right things, and I am coming back stronger than ever. To the haters…that hateful mind, where I’m talking good about Khabib, taking small clips from there and making it look like I’m speaking badly about him, that is beyond my understanding. [H/t: Red Corner MMA].&quot;He added:“People who know me know very well how much I look up to Khabib…I’ve taken a lot from Khabib in my own game. But those who have hate deep inside, they won’t understand this. And the part where I’m saying I’d submit Khabib, it is said in a sense of humor. You’ll understand if you see the whole video.”Check out Anshul Jublis's comments below:When Anshul Jubli claimed family support helped him move past his first UFC lossAnshul Jubli’s rise in the UFC began with a dream debut at the APEX in 2023, where he earned a dominant TKO win and a performance bonus. But just months later, his momentum stalled after a knockout loss to Mike Breeden in Abu Dhabi.The defeat hit hard, and Jubli admitted it took time to regain focus. His recovery began when he returned home and found comfort in his family and friends, who treated him no differently than before. Speaking in an interview with UFC, Jubli said:“When I went to my hometown, I met my parents and met my friends, and they were not talking about it. They talked to me just like before, and we were talking about the same things. With my friends, I’ve been talking about the same things we’ve been talking about for the last 15 years. So I was like, ‘OK, these guys are not gonna change. I’m fighting for these guys, so I won’t care [about the loss, either]. I’ll keep my head down and keep working hard.’”