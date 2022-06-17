Anthony Smith heaps praise on Israel Adesanya's creativity, discloses trying out his moves in gym

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping have praised middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Asked by Bisping what he thinks of the 185lb king, Smith admitted that he's the most creative champion in the sport right now.

Undefeated at middleweight since making his debut in 2018, 'The Last Stylebender' has looked better each time he's stepped into the octagon. He first captured the interim title in the Fight of the Year winner against Kelvin Gastelum in 2019. 'Izzy' then defeated Robert Whittaker and unified the titles that same year.

Four successful title defenses have followed since. The only blemish on an otherwise perfect record for Adesanya (22-1) was his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight, losing to then champion Jan Blachowicz.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith commended the 32-year-old for his unpredictability and creativity in the octagon.

"I think he's fantastic. I like how creative he is. I feel like I always see him do something and I always want to go back to the gym and try it. He's getting better and better. It's cool watching his take-down defense, his grappling ability and just the new ways he finds to land shots."

He added:

"He's just a character. I look forward to his interviews and he's unapologetically himself, he doesn't give a sh*t what anyone thinks about him."

Israel Adesanya steps into the octagon once again this July at UFC 276. His opponent is KO specialist Jared Cannonier. The American is on an impressive win streak and is coming off the back of a devastating elbow knockout victory over Derek Brunson.

Adesanya is looking to successfully defend his middleweight title for a fifth time as he chases a record 10 defenses from MMA GOAT Anderson Silva.

Watch Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping discuss Israel Adesanya here:

Anthony Smith has named the fighter he wants to see face Israel Adesanya next

All eyes will be on the UFC 276 main-event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. However, Anthony Smith revealed he'll also be keeping a close eye on another middleweight clash on the card.

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira has been dubbed an unofficial No.1 contender fight, with the winner likely facing the victor of the main-event. 'Lionheart' has admitted that he'd like to see Pereira win the fight because of the Brazilian's history with Adesanya.

"This isn't anything against Sean Strickland, I just want to see Alex [Pereira] versus Adesanya. I think he's the only person in the division that can fight Israel [Adesanya] on his terms. Everyone else has to figure out a way to avoid or neutralize Adesanya's best weapons... Alex Pereira doesn't have to do that."

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya were both professional kickboxers before signing for the UFC. Throughout their careers, 'Izzy' and 'Po Atan' faced each other on two occasions. Fans may not know that Pereira was successful in both encounters. He won by decision and handed Adesanya the first and only KO loss of his kickboxing career.

The story between the pair almost writes for itself and fans may be hoping to see their story be told once again under the lights of the UFC.

