'Get it. Go get the W' - Anthony Smith suggests Tyron Woodley should get the Jake Paul tattoo if it earns him a rematch

Anthony Smith believes former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley should complete Jake Paul's embarrassing tattoo bet.

At a Showtime Boxing event last weekend, Paul recorded a split decision victory over Woodley. The YouTuber-turned-boxer suggested he'd agree to a rematch should 'The Chosen One' get a piece of ink dedicated to the 24-year-old.

During an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Anthony Smith revealed what he'd do if he was Woodley's shoes.

"First of all, I wouldn't have agreed to a tattoo bet. But if it is for a guaranteed rematch, then for sure! Get it, go beat him and get the big W. After that, cover it (the tattoo) up or something, who cares? Maybe, the bet is what that's going to save Tyron's ass. He has a team capable of turning it around. He's been in the game for long and gone through sh*t. He was a dominant MMA champion. I was super happy for Tyron Woodley when he got the million-dollar paycheck. I would tell him to do what he's got to do next," said Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith is scheduled to face No.11-ranked light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37. The event is set to take place on September 18 at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters have won a bout each this year. Another victory for either man will propel them up the rankings.

What happened when Tyron Woodley faced Jake Paul for the first time?

Last Sunday, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by way of a split decision in an eight-round clash at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It was the first time Paul had a bout decided by the judges' scorecards in his four-fight boxing career thus far. He'd previously recorded three finishes, two of which came in the first-round.

Immediately after the fight, 'The Chosen One' asked for a rematch. Despite some initial hesitation, Paul gave him an ultimatum.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

If Tyron Woodley got an "I Love Jake Paul," he would be granted another showdown with 'The Problem Child'. While Woodley appeared willing immediately after the challenge was set, it's still unclear if he'll get inked.

