"Anybody inside the top 10" - Benoit Saint Denis eyes quick turnaround after UFC Paris win, open to Rafael Fiziev or Charles Oliveira

Benoit Saint Denis recently opened up about his next potential opponents following an impressive win at UFC Paris. The Frenchman said he is ready to make a quick return to face Charles Oliveira or Rafael Fiziev.Saint Denis won his second fight of the year by submitting emerging contender Mauricio Ruffy in the second round of the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday at the Accor Arena in Paris. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'God of War' voiced his desire to continue on his winning momentum:''I'm honored and privileged to be in this division. There are so many enjoyable fights for me. Anybody inside the top 10 will be a great opportunity. Yeah, I mean, there are huge names out there and I want a huge fight of course but I do believe I'm going back to fighting as much as possible and I want to win as much as possible and I will accept any opportunities the UFC is giving me to fight somebody inside this top 10.''He added by citing his wish to fight Oliveira or Fiziev, who are set to face each other in the main event of UFC Rio on Oct. 11:''Like I said, anybody they give me in the top 10, and as soon as possible, I get that opportunity. I'm ready to step up. I'm even looking at the Fiziev and Olivera. So if somebody gets injured, I do really believe I'm back to the version, I want to fight as much and win as much as possible... Let's see what the UFC is going to offer me... I'm honored to be there at this placement and anyone they give me, will prepare it hard and be ready for it.''Check out Benoit Saint Denis' comments below:Benoit Saint Denis is pleased with the turnaround in his MMA careerBenoit Saint Denis suffered a two-fight skid last year, losing to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. However, he bounced back and got back in the win column by defeating Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315 earlier this year. He recently displayed an incredible performance against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris, securing a second-round submission victory.In the post-fight press conference, Saint Denis expressed his happiness, saying:''I’m back at doing what I love to do. I lost myself before the Dustin Poirier fight and for one year, 2024. I have been learning a lot and I made a lot of mistakes and I think my head got big. I made a lot of problems for myself, not focusing anymore on the fight game and [being] the best fighter in the world, which is what I enjoy doing.'' [3:12 of the video]