"Anything can change in this" - Justin Gaethje admits he thought Dana White would give him title shot following KO win over Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje secured the BMF title in epic fashion with a thudding head kick KO of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. The pair squared off in an anticipated rematch of the clash held five years earlier, and the second meeting did not disappoint.

It was presumed that Gaethje would face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, set to headline UFC 294. However, 'Do Bronx' withdrew from the bout two weeks before fight night, with Volkanovski replacing him.

Following the UFC 294 result, where Makhachev defeated 'The Great' via KO, CEO Dana White announced that the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, set for UFC 300, will face Makhachev next.

Gaethje will also appear on the UFC 300 card, welcoming Max Holloway back to the lightweight division as they duke it out to decide the BMF title.

Ahead of his clash with 'Blessed', the perennial lightweight contender was interviewed by ESPN MMA. He spoke about being surprised at not receiving a title shot after defeating Poirier, but will embrace the uncertainty of fighting in the UFC.

He said this:

"We've been here so many times, where they say one thing [and do another]. Someone gets a cut on their eye, a fight goes a specific way, it's a draw, it's a no contest. There are so many factors... I thought me and Poirier were a title [eliminator]..."

He continued:

"I want to say that I thought [Dana White] said that was a title eliminator fight. I fought that fight, I got a knockout in the second round... I'm pretty sure [White] said it, I'm not gonna hold him to it because I love the fact that anything can change in this."

Watch Justin Gaethje's interview below from 5:45:

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway broken down by Michael Bisping - "Not really a one hitter quitter"

UFC 300's main event is yet to be announceed, but fans will be treated to an epic clash between BMF title holder Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway in the co-main event.

'The Highlight' was quoted earlier this week, saying that the clash may boil down to a "war of attrition", with 'Blessed' having one of the best chins in MMA history.

Bisping previewed the clash during a recent YouTube video, where he:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier... [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique."

Watch the video below from 5:25: