"Him and Khabib just weren't on the same level" - Ariel Helwani gives his two cents on Khamzat Chimaev's departure from Ali Abdelaziz's Dominance MMA

Khamzat Chimaev started life off in the UFC under the famed umbrella of Ali Abdelaziz and his Dominance MMA Management agency. Abdelaziz's company is home to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman, among others.

However, Chimaev did not continue for long under Dominance MMA's management and it was soon confirmed by Abdelaziz that he had left them.

Ariel Helwani was recently asked on The MMA Hour about his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments about Khamzat Chimaev not having the "right people around him." The Canadian was questioned on whether animosity between the pair had anything to do with the Chechen-born Swede's departure from Dominance MMA.

Helwani responded:

"I do know that part of the reason why Khamzat left Dominance was 'cause him and Khabib just weren't on the same level and there was some uncomfortableness there, but honestly, I mean you have to ask Khabib, you know, his thoughts on it. But yeah, I mean, that's a big fish to lose and I do know that they're not the best of friends. Why that is, I don't know but that's what I know."

Watch the full episode of The MMA Hour below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments came in light of Khamzat Chimaev's apparent indifference to his failed weight cut prior to his planned UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz. Nurmagomedov said in a public appearance:

“There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you. When you become famous and rich, when you gain power and there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen to them, then something will happen. You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full comments below:

Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev is avoiding him

Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss prompted discussion of a move up to the middleweight division. While it is uncertain whether 'Borz' will make the move up, potential 185-pound opponents are already being suggested by fans.

A couple of names that have come up are Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Costa, however, doesn't think Chimaev would be willing to fight him.

In an interview with The Schmo, 'Borrachinha' said:

"He [Chimaev] will try to avoid however he can this fight. I think he will not fight me. He's scared as fu**, he will not fight me, never. He will try [to] avoid me as far as he can... I'm not surprised, he's a pu**y... [I took] his hat, his night's sleep, his main event, but he's avoiding me, you know, he's scared."

Watch Paulo Costa's full interview with The Schmo below:

Khamzat Chimaev hasn't responded to Costa but has teased a move to the middleweight division on Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far