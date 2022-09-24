"Easiest booking ever" - Ariel Helwani talks about the fight that makes the most sense for Khamzat Chimaev after he teases a move to middleweight

Ariel Helwani has proposed the ideal next matchup for Khamzat Chimaev after he teased a return to the middleweight (185-pound) division. Helwani suggested that Chimaev should be booked to fight UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa next.

Intriguingly, Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa almost came to blows at the UFC PI (Performance Institute) a few days prior to the UFC 279 event earlier this month. 'Borz' was scheduled to face Nate Diaz in a welterweight (170-pound) bout at UFC 279.

However, the Russian-born Swede missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds. This resulted in him being rebooked to face Kevin Holland instead in a 180-pound catchweight bout at UFC 279. Chimaev dominantly defeated Holland via first-round submission. Furthermore, he recently posted a tweet, hinting that his next fight could take place at middleweight.

Speaking of which, Ariel Helwani subsequently took to Twitter and opined that if Khamzat Chimaev returns to middleweight next, he should surely be booked against Paulo Costa. Helwani tweeted:

"If Khamzat is really off to 185, it’s gotta be Khamzat v Costa next. Easiest booking ever."

Another tweet by Helwani featured his conversation with Costa during the latter's recent appearance on The MMA Hour. 'The Eraser' has just one fight left on his UFC contract and was asked who he'd like to fight next. Costa responded by stating:

"So, I think, yeah, [Khamzat] Chimaev." Furthermore, jibing at 'Borz,' Costa added, "You are disturbed. So crazy!" Mimicking Chimaev, he continued, "'Uh, I cannot do this! I will die!' So, I think I need to fight that guy. Do something"

When asked by Ariel Helwani whether Chimaev is indeed his pick for his next matchup, Costa simply answered, "Yes." Nevertheless, as of this time, neither Chimaev's nor Costa's respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially revealed.

Watch Helwani and Costa address the matchup in the video below:

Andreas Michael on his star pupil Khamzat Chimaev's altercation with Paulo Costa

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Khamzat Chimaev's head coach Andreas Michael recently discussed his star student's verbal altercation with Paulo Costa. The Chimaev-Costa confrontation at the UFC PI happened after both fighters repeatedly jibed at one another on social media.

Touching upon the same, Andreas Michael emphasized that Khamzat Chimaev is being called out by everyone owing to his star power. Noting that he understands that Paulo Costa and other fighters targeting Chimaev is likely a business move, Michael said:

"You know what? I don't even blame Paulo. Paulo's just trying to get a payday. Right now, Khamzat is on everyone's bullseye. He the one who started to made a name, that make waves."

Watch Andreas Michael's assessment below:

