Arjan Bhullar expects Anatoly Malykhin to come into fight full of confidence

Coming into ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar knows the dangers of taking on an opponent who has been far more active.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23, Bhullar will finally make his return to the circle after over two years away. Since becoming the heavyweight world champion by defeating Brandon Vera, the reigning titleholder has been inactive due to several injuries and outside the Circle factors.

In his absence, undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin has risen to the top of the division with a run of incredible performances that have seen him crowned as the interim heavyweight champion.

With Malykhin looking to stay active, he even claimed the light heavyweight title at the end of last year after another date with Bhullar was pushed back further.

Knowing full well that his opponent will come into this fight incredibly confident following his recent run of victories, Arjan Bhullar is preparing to remind everyone who the one true champion of the division is.

In an interview with MMA Underground on YouTube, he spoke about how Malykhin’s recent run will affect his performance on fight night:

“It’s going to be a higher-profile win. He’s done what he’s done, and he’s had more success and confidence and he’s gonna come in with that.”

Due to his inactivity, ‘Singh’ will have a lot of questions to answer once he steps back inside the circle in Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via YouTube for North American viewers on June 23.

