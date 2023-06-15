Arjan Bhullar ‘itching’ to get world title unification bout out of the way

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar will make his long-awaited return to the ONE stage in what looks set to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

After defeating Brandon Vera to become the ONE heavyweight world champion back in May 202, the kingpin has been inactive due to injuries and contract negotiations.

In his absence and time away from competition, a new challenger emerged. Undefeated Russian superstar Anatoly Malykhin claimed both the light heavyweight title and the interim heavyweight world championship during Bhullar’s inactive period.

On June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the heavyweight world championship will finally be unified.

As the holder of the world championship for over two years without a title defense under his belt, Bhullar has a lot of questions to answer when he does make his return.

And he is excited to get back to competition and silence some doubters too.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Arjan Bhullar spoke about his long-awaited return and how his own anticipation has built up over time:

“It’s been a minute, but I’ve been itching. I’ve been itching the entire two years. I’m happy we’re finally here.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video on June 23 for North American viewers. With a stacked card from one of combat sports most legendary venues, it’s set to be another unmissable night of action.

