Arjan Bhullar sizes up Anatoly Malykhin, predicts interim king wouldn’t have any answers to his abilities

Throughout his long period of inactivity, ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar has had a lot to say.

With his return drawing closer each day, the champ has continued to talk about the statement that he intends to make at ONE Friday Fights 22 when he faces Anatoly Malykhin.

Having not defended the title since becoming the champion over two years by stopping Brandon Vera in the second round, Bhullar has faced a lot of criticism and doubts throughout his title reign.

Whilst he could be made to eat his words on June 23, the champ also has a great opportunity to regain all of his credibility and status by taking out the undefeated interim world champion and silencing the doubters.

In his absence, Malykhin has torn through the rest of the division on his way to becoming a double champion. Despite his impressive win streak and finishing rate, Bhullar believes that he is simply on another level to his opponent and will prove that he is the best heavyweight in the division when the two finally meet inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar spoke about how he believes Anatoly Malykhin’s undefeated record will play into his hands on fight night:

“There’s been a lot of questions that haven’t been answered. I’m going to ask them, and I don’t think he has the answers.”

ONE Friday Fights 22, live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, will air live and free on June 23.

