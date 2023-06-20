Arjan Bhullar takes a dig at Anatoly Malykhin: “There’s only one undisputed champion”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar is stepping inside the ring with a point to prove.

India’s first-ever MMA world champion has been faced with a lot of questions during his time as the ONE heavyweight world champion, particularly due to his inactivity.

Since defeating Brandon Vera to become the divisional king over two years ago, ‘Singh’ hasn’t competed in the ONE Championship stage. Whilst he has had several fights scheduled, injuries and contract negotiations have kept him out of action over an extended period of time.

During his absence, undefeated Russian hulk Anatoly Malykhin rose to the top of the division, becoming one of the most ferocious forces on ONE’s entire roster.

With an impressive run of finishes, he has picked up the interim heavyweight title and the light heavyweight world championship, eagerly awaiting Bhullar’s return so that he can earn the status of the one and only heavyweight world champion.

For Bhullar, the stakes simply don’t get any higher. Not only does he have all of those questions to answer, he has an extremely confident and dangerous opponent waiting to welcome him back to competition on June 23.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Arjan Bhullar spoke about the statement that he intends on making at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

“I'm back. It's my division. There's only one belt. There's only one undisputed champion and you're looking at him.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s official YouTube account this June 23.

