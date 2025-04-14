Arman Tsarukyan drops inspiring message while plotting comeback after fumbling title shot opportunity against Islam Makhachev: "Key is to be ready"

Arman Tsarukyan’s dream of claiming the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 311 dissolved overnight when a back injury forced him out of the main event just hours before the fight. Islam Makhachev still headlined the event, finishing Renato Moicano in the first round with a D’arce choke to secure his fourth straight lightweight title defense.

Ad

In the aftermath, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan will not get an immediate title shot next. Widely regarded as the next big threat to Makhachev’s reign, he’s now being made to fight his way back up.

That opens the doors for a hungry lineup of contenders like Charles Oliviera, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett. Tsarukyan, now seemingly watching from the sidelines, has dropped a message of encouragement to his fans. He took to Instagram and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Many people ask when my next fight is. I am calm - I am training, focusing and waiting for my moment. Sports are not always about fairness, but I believe that if you work, do not give up and stay true to yourself, everything will come. The main thing is to be ready when the time comes."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's Instagram post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mateusz Gamrot criticizes Arman Tsarukyan for calling out Paddy Pimblett

Mateusz Gamrot isn’t letting Arman Tsarukyan’s callout of Paddy Pimblett slide. The UK MMA star mocked Tsarukyan for allegedly botching his title shot at UFC 312.

Tsarukyan fired back, claiming that he wants Pimblett if he beats Michael Chandler at UFC 314. However, Gamrot sees it as a sidestep rather than a step up.

Ad

The Polish contender, who holds a win over Tsarukyan from 2022, believes chasing a flashy name like Pimblett won’t bring Tsarukyan closer to the lightweight belt.

Tsarukyan is on a four-fight tear since that loss, with names like Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush on his resume. But Gamrot’s not impressed by the recent noise, especially with Tsarukyan’s social media shots and challenge to 'The Baddy'. Gamrot took to X and wrote:

Ad

"Stop looking for easy fights, especially with a clown. Without ambition you will never be a champion, you got a chance to get revenge so accept it.

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.