  • Arman Tsarukyan seemingly trolls Ilia Topuria while calling out American competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut, Khamzat Chimaev reacts

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 02, 2025 08:04 GMT
Ila Topuria (left) seemingly hit with another Arman Tsarukyan (right) callout. [Images courtesy: @arm_011 and @iliatopuria on Instagram]
Arman Tsarukyan doesn't seem to be taking his foot off the pedal when it comes to trolling Ilia Topuria.

His latest jab, once again, seemingly directed at the UFC lightweight champion, seems to have caught the attention of MMA stars including Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones.

Tsarukyan has been on Topuria's case ever since 'El Matador' vehemently denied him a title fight opportunity during a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA. Following the incident, 'Ahalkalakets' launched multiple callouts at the Georgian-born Spaniard, including a brutal NSFW rant.

This time around, the No.1 lightweight contender was more creative. The 28-year-old posted a video of himself enjoying a heaping serving of burger and fries, while calling out American competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut:

"I’m coming for Joey Chestnut next…. let's hope he doesn’t duck me too."

However, it didn't take the MMA community long to realize this was another knock on Topuria.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's latest potential callout of Ilia Topuria below:

Upon seeing his training partner overindulging in fast food, middleweight star Chimaev wrote:

"Brother, what’s going on?"

Jones also chimed in, writing:

"Sick invite, bro."

Although Tsarukyan is the No.1-ranked lightweight contender, he is currently in a precarious position with the UFC after he dropped out of his scheduled title fight against former champion Islam Makhachev in January.

Couple that with Paddy Pimblett facing off with Topuria at UFC 317, it is still unclear as to who'd be the favorite to face 'El Matador' in his first title defense.

Arman Tsarukyan slams Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria-Paddy Pimblett face-off

Many were surprised when Joe Rogan called Paddy Pimblett into the octagon to face off with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, with even Dana White criticizing the move during the post-fight press conference of the event.

Arman Tsarukyan, for one, was left confused following the incident. However, after White's comments at the presser, he is now convinced it was a mistake on the part of the commentator. Speaking to Daniel Cormier following the incident, he said:

"It was a Joe Rogan mistake... He shouldn't even [have] called his [Pimblett's] name and bring him to the octagon. I was surprised... When I heard Dana's say it shoudn't have been like that, I said, 'Okay, hopefully he's not fighting for the title.'"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
