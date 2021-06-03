Artem Lobov sends a message to Diego Sanchez after he distances himself from Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez has publicly dissociated himself from his coach Joshua Fabia, which incited a response from former UFC fighter Artem Lobov. After Sanchez hinted at a falling-out between the two on Twitter, Artem Lobov replied:

"Stay safe Diego, all the best to you and yours."

'The Russian Hammer's' wishes came in response to an earlier tweet from Diego Sanchez where he revealed that he was now solely in control of his social media. Sanchez also said that his OnlyFans account was being operated by Joshua Fabia and his assistant Rebecca Hidalgo.

Apologizing to his fans who falsely believed they were talking to him, Diego Sanchez wrote on Twitter:

"This is Diego I’m back! To my fans I have to be honest I have nothing to do with Diego Sanchez @onlyfans that was all Joshua fabia and Rebbeca Hidalgo his assistant. So please don’t entertain the illusion and I’m sorry if some loyal fans thought they were talking to me in the DM."

Diego Sanchez has confirmed his split with Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez was prematurely released by the UFC ahead of his scheduled bout against Donald Cerrone in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 26. His release came after a series of incidents where his coach Joshua Fabia failed to provide a complete history of Sanchez's medical records.

Since then, Diego Sanchez has parted ways with Fabia, the reports of which were confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Sanchez recently thanked his family, friends, fans, the MMA community as well as his well-wishers in the aftermath of the incident. In a long message on Twitter, he wrote:

"To all of my family, friends, fans and the mma community. Thank you all for your continued love and support through this very challenging time in my life. I appreciate all of the defense that arose for me on behalf of my career, myself and all of those who were involved.

"Thank you for those that have been sensitive to this situation. I apologize to all of those that were affected negatively. I will refrain from provoking this situation any longer. I refuse to fire back on accusations that in the intent were made to provoke me and those close to me.

"Once again, my faith has taught me to love thy neighbor and love thy enemy. I wish for peace to surface moving forward. Luke 6:27-36. I will lift Josh and Rebecca up in prayer. Prayers that god helps them find their peaceful awareness. In Christ Diego Sanchez."

