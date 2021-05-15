"Be careful with your statements" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar sends a word of warning to Khamzat Chimaev after he claims to 'tear apart' the former champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram to respond to Khamzat Chimaev's apparent jibe at 'The Eagle'.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov posted two photos with captions dedicated to Khamzat Chimaev. In the caption of the first photo, Abubakar wrote:

(Note: These captions were originally written in Russian. The caption you will read now is Instagram's English translation of the same.)

"Khamzat, I see you changed your clothes quickly: after moving to Sweden and writing a complaint to your own Chechen Republic that you are being harassed there - you received documents for a good life in Sweden. But now gaining glory, you, I look changed, now you’re back and living in Chechnya, and all is well with you. I am happy for you. Don’t lose that comfort zone. Not long ago in America, you sat and ate with us at the same table, worked out in the same hall, went to the mosque together and called us brothers. And now you write that you’re going to tear someone up. Yes, I agree, everyone has the right to express their opinion. But be careful with what you say."

"Khamzat, why do you translate the subject into a plural if it's about you personally? So you say in plural, 'we will tear it down', then you talk about Dagestan citizens. Answer for yourself personally, or do you have a motto: 'we are alone and you are alone'? And on the account of that, whether you knock or not, I'll say this: for me it's sport. And I'm not trying to become some great champion, and I'm not shouting to the world that I'm going to break or tear someone. It's you here who tear or break everyone (only in words). We are having a conversation about the personal qualities we should possess as Muslims and neighbours of fraternal republics."

What did Khamzat Chimaev say about Khabib Nurmagomedov to warrant such a response from Abubakar Nurmagomedov?

The whole episode of there being what looks like a beef between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov began after the former commented on Chechen politician Ramzan Kadyrov's Instagram Live session.

Both Ramzan Kadyrov and Khamzat Chimaev had smooth relations with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which Abubakar Nurmagomedov's captions also indicate. However, Kadyrov's Instagram session seems to have turned the tide of the relationship.

Looks like the honeymoon between Khabib and Kadyrov is over. pic.twitter.com/MUHrll4vp8 — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) May 13, 2021

Kadyrov alleged that Khabib Nurmagomedov was a 'UFC Project'. The Chechen leader stated that only if Khabib Nurmagomedov proves himself the best in the Russian promotion 'Absolute Championship Akhmat' can he claim to be the GOAT (Greatest of all Time).

Khamzat Chimaev chimed in in the comments section during Ramzan Kadyrov's address about Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khamzat Chimaev wrote, "We'll tear him apart if he wants," referring to Kadyrov's statement about Khabib tearing people down.

