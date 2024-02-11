“Beast!” - Gilbert Burns, fans equally impressed and terrified of Mikey Musumeci’s natural grasp of Muay Thai

Brazilian MMA star Gilbert Burns joined fans to praise ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci for his progress in training Muay Thai.

Over the last two years, Musumeci has solidified himself as the number-one superstar on ONE’s submission grappling roster. Despite finding success with his jiu-jitsu, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ plans to expand his combat sports resume by training in Muay Thai to pursue a transition to MMA.

Earlier this week, Musumeci provided an update on his Muay Thai progress by sharing a video on Instagram with the following caption:

“LEARNED HOW TO THROW ELBOWS FROM MY IDOL PRAJANCHAI!!! MUAY SOK JAD BPAI 😂! // Had the honor of having a private lesson from THE BEST!!! Current @onechampionship strawweight world Muay Thai champion Kru @prajanchai_pk . He’s so technical it’s insane !!! Spent 2 hours straight elbowing !!! I’m so blessed and fortunate to be able to learn everyday from the best people!!! GUYS ELBOWS ARE SO MUCH FUN!!!! 😭😍!”

UFC welterweight star Gilbert Burns voiced his respect for Mikey Musumeci by saying this in the Instagram comments section:

“Beast!!!”

Fans joined Gilbert Burns in praising Mikey Musumeci:

“If this guy gets really good at stand up it’s over for everyone🤣”

“You can already see a marked improvement. Mikey’s approach to mastery in everything he does is so cool to watch!”

“Muaysumeci”

“Rooting for you to get an MMA match,you will probably be a BEAST🔥💪❤️”

“You are incredible! And such great energy 🙌”

“Please do mma”

Jarred Brooks wants a rematch with Mikey Musumeci

In August 2023, Mikey Musumeci put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks. Brooks showcased a valiant effort but ultimately came up short when Musumeci secured a triangle armbar finish.

During an interview with Nicolas Atkin, Brooks had this to say about potentially competing in other super-fights, including a rematch against Musumeci:

“If I would do a Muay Thai main event, I would like to go against [Jonathan Di Bella]. I think me and Di Bella would be more of a 4-ounce boxing fight. The other Italian, Joseph Lasiri, I'll do Muay Thai for sure. All these guys I'll mix it up. I'll even go against Mikey again. I don't give a sh*t.”

Before worrying about what’s next, Jarred Brooks has business to take care of in his upcoming ONE strawweight MMA world title defense. On March 1, Brooks looks to retain his throne by taking out former world champion Joshua Pacio in a rematch during the ONE 166: Qatar co-main event at Lusail Sports Arena.