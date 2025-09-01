Ben Askren shares hilarious five-word reaction to Darren Till, Tony Ferguson & Dillon Danis all winning at Misfits 22

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, and Darren Till all won their respective bouts at Misfits 22 over the weekend, and it appears Ben Askren was a little surprised by the result.

Ferguson, once a top name in the UFC and a former interim lightweight champion, was on an eight-fight losing streak until stopping influencer boxing star Salt Papi at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Danis hadn't fought MMA since his 2019 win over Max Humphrey at Bellator. Moreover, he had lost a highly publicized boxing match against Logan Paul in 2023. 'El Jefe', however, came back to winning ways in dominant fashion as he claimed a 15-second submission win over Warren Spencer at the Misfits event.

Till, on the other hand, has been enjoying a dominant run in the boxing circuit since moving away from MMA. 'The Gorilla' delivered a vicious third-round KO over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at Misfits to extend his pro-boxing record to 3-0.

Reacting to the news of the three fighters' victories, Askren took to X with a sly dig, writing:

"What was the parlay on this!!"

Check out Ben Askren's post below:

Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @Benaskren What was the parlay on this!!

Despite the former UFC star's jibe, the results were hardly surprising according to the odds makers. Just 24 hours ahead of the event, OddsChecker had listed Danis as a -1200 favorite and Till at -2000. The lone exception being 'El Cucuy', entering as a +340 underdog against Papi.

When Ben Askren discredited Dillon Danis' MMA career

Ben Asken doesn't seem to have any respect for Dillon Danis' MMA accomplishments. 'Funky' believes the 32-year-old's win has come against subpar competition.

During a 2021 appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the former multi-promotional MMA champion discredited 'El Jefe's' undefeated 2-0 run in Bellator, saying:

"Dillon Danis, he is not even a good Bellator fighter... He is under an MMA contract, and he hasn't fought in two years. So, I don't know what he is doing. He is very low-level, too. Like he has fought two really bad guys. It's not like in Bellator; he is fighting the best guys in Bellator. He is not even close to that level yet."

Interestingly, following his Misfits 22 win, Danis has called out the UFC brass, daring them to match him up against their cream of the crop, including reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

