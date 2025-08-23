Ben Askren slams Conor McGregor for "beating up" sparring partners: "These videos are so dumb"

Ben Askren lambasted Conor McGregor over recent footage of the former two-division champion sparring with young fighters in Italy.The video showed McGregor pressing a less experienced opponent against the wall and unloading with heavy punches in MMA sparring gloves. The young fighter couldn't keep up with the power and pressure, eventually circling away to his left to stay away from the attacks.Askren took to X to react to the video and wrote:&quot;What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb.&quot;Check out Ben Askren's X post below:In the past, Askren argued that McGregor’s reliance on striking and bravado has diminished with time. He has also claimed that his grappling-based style would have been a nightmare matchup.The American has also accused McGregor of being an addict who uses wealth to escape accountability. He has suggested that this is the true reason behind McGregor’s extended absence from competition.McGregor, meanwhile, is targeting a return to action next year and has already passed his first official drug test. The Irishman has his sights on competing at the potential UFC White House card, with Michael Chandler emerging as the leading candidate to face the former two-division champion.Daniel Cormier claims Khabib Nurmagomedov still hates Conor McGregorDaniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s disdain for Conor McGregor has never faded. The two men clashed in 2018 at UFC 229, which ended with Nurmagomedov submitting McGregor and sparking a post-fight brawl.Years later, Cormier points out that Nurmagomedov still refuses to mention McGregor by name. The bad blood stems from their heated pre-fight buildup and personal comments.Speaking in a recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Cormier said:&quot;He won't say [McGregor's] name still today. He still does not say his name. He still won't say his name. Last week, he did an interview in New York, and he says, 'This guy.' He'll never say his name. He hates him. Dude, they're in the octagon and Conor goes, he whispers after the third round after Khabib's beating [him], 'It's just business.' Khabib goes, 'No, it ain't. No, it ain't.' You don't mess with them dudes, man.&quot;He added:&quot;He was going to kill him. He was going to put him to sleep. He was holding him, and he said, 'I kicked your ass. I kicked your ass.' Then he jumped over the fence and tried to beat his team. I was like, 'Whoa!&quot;