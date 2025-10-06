  • home icon
  "Better for the UFC that he's champion" - Paddy Pimblett reacts live to Alex Pereira's title-clinching knockout at UFC 320

"Better for the UFC that he's champion" - Paddy Pimblett reacts live to Alex Pereira’s title-clinching knockout at UFC 320

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:28 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (left) reacts to Alex Pereira
Paddy Pimblett (left) reacts to Alex Pereira's win (right) at UFC 320. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Paddy Pimblett was impressed by Alex Pereira's 80-second finish against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. He was particularly impressed by Pereira’s precision and timing, which left Ankalaev no chance to respond.

Pimblett touched up on the power of Pereira’s elbows and the speed at which he closed the distance as soon as the fight began. He also spoke about failed takedown attempts and the inability to defend against the onslaught.

"Wow, that was fast. Why didn't Ankalaev move there, though, lad? I thought it was going to be an early stoppage, and Herb Dean was going to jump in, and he never let it go. And Ankalaev just didn't move, lad. The elbows were lovely."
He added:

"I never even really reacted there, because it was like, Ankalaev is going to single leg down and like, rest a little bit... And he just never [recovered]. My man, 12/6 is... He's so strong, so powerful, lad. Better for the UFC that he's champion, like, definitely more people are interested and want to watch him fight than Ankalaev."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction below:

Pereira has emerged as one of the most beloved fighters of the generation, thanks to his fighting style and demeanor. He has already captured the light heavyweight throne twice now, and could potentially move to heavyweight to fight for three-division championship status. No fighter in UFC history has ever achieved that feat, and Pereira wants to solidify his legacy further.

Dana White confirms Alex Pereira asked about heavyweight move

Alex Pereira requested a move to the UFC heavyweight division after his quick knockout win against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. UFC CEO Dana White said Pereira raised the idea in the lead-up to the fight.

White remains open to the idea but believes there are still compelling matchups for Pereira at 205 pounds. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White said:

"Today, I was at work because I had a bunch of meetings, and I went over to the [UFC Performance Institute] and he was over at the PI. I was like, 'You're the last guy I expected here today. What are you doing here?' They were telling me, 'We want to fight at heavyweight.' I said, 'Uh, how about you win tonight, and then we can talk about heavyweight.' I don't know. There are still fights here in this division, but we'll see."
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
