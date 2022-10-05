"I needed more experience" - Bo Nickal says him fighting on DWCS before signing a UFC contract was good for everybody

Many fans were outraged that Bo Nickal didn't receive a UFC contract following his first performance on Dana White's Contender Series. Despite having to make a second appearance, Nickal previously shared that he was okay with the decision. He recently doubled down on that claim, adding that he needed more experience.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bo Nickal shared his thoughts:

"I earned my way in [the UFC]. I had to do two fights on Contender Series and that was just part of my trajectory, part of my plan, and I think people all make a big deal about it, but it was good for me, it was good for the UFC, it was good for everybody. I needed more experience, I needed more fights."

Nickal continued:

"I can't sign to the UFC and then pull dudes off regional rosters and fight those guys on UFC cards so I needed to fight on Contender Series. Obviously, that went well. There was a little more pressure with people expecting me to be in the UFC– I still gotta win those fights. With that being said, I'm happy to be where I'm at now and have everything be official."

Nickal remains content with the UFC's decision to make him reappear on the Contender Series. He will reportedly make his UFC debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett.

Daniel Cormier warns Bo Nickal on Khamzat Chimaev call out

Following his second victory on Dana White's Contender Series, Bo Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev. Former double champ Daniel Cormier advised the prestigious collegiate wrestler to calm down.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC, the UFC Hall of Famer praised Nickal before warning him about calling out the No.3-ranked welterweight:

"Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence, but Bo calm your a** down. He'll tell me I'm crazy... but Khamzat Chimaev right now, it's too much, it's too much. He's not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might. He just might be a guy that can compete, but right now, he needs a little work."

Many believe that Nickal has the tools to eventually become a UFC champion. However, Nickal would be wise to take his time. Gaining experience in the octagon will be key to reaching that potential, as he has only three mixed martial arts fights so far.

