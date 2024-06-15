"Borderline creepy" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele jokingly showing off her "Dana White shrine" in latest skit

Nina-Marie Daniele has jestingly shown off her shrine dedicated to UFC CEO Dana White in a skit. The combat sports community subsequently weighed in with their reactions to the same.

A highly accomplished model, Daniele eventually became a social media content creator. She started covering the UFC and interviewing its fighters in 2022, soon becoming a staple of the world's premier MMA organization. In addition to interviews, she routinely films comedic social media content with UFC fighters.

Daniele has also extensively covered Power Slap, a slap fighting organization founded by UFC head honcho Dana White in 2022 and launched in 2023. She's notably earned significant praise from White.

The social media influencer has now tweeted a video of herself jokingly suggesting that she worships a Dana White shrine. Displaying the shrine, Nina-Marie Daniele stated:

"So, every day, in my office, before I start working, and after I leave my office; I give thanks to the 'Most High.' Over here is my Dana shrine. Yes. I have my life-sized poster of Dana. I have our 'besties forever' photo. We took that together. We posed as angels.

"I have a figurine of Dana. I have my UFC knuckles, my Power Slap knuckles, Power Slap coin. And then, I have this [bullet] here, for anyone that tries to f**k with Dana. This is a reminder of what they have coming to them. Anyway, alright, I'm gonna get to work."

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele's skit below:

Fight fans addressed Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious video, with many supporting her work and urging her to continue being herself. One X user claimed to have a shrine of Daniele and speculated that White has one too. Meanwhile, a commenter joked that the shrine the content creator showcased came across as somewhat creepy:

"Borderline Creepy."

Moreover, one netizen indicated that Daniele was within her rights to joke even if some might not find it funny. An X user congratulated her over the shrine, while another urged her to get an updated life-sized poster of White, who's lately undergone a body transformation.

Furthermore, Daniele replied to the person, who deemed the shrine borderline creepy, by concurring with him. The fan replied by seemingly clarifying that he was talking about the shrine, and not her:

"I'm referring to the whole Dana Shrine. Little bit weird. lol."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

When Nina-Marie Daniele expressed her respect for Dana White's work ethic

In May 2024, it was reported that the UFC had signed a new partnership extension with the Riyadh Season sports venture. The signing was overseen by General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. The UFC promotion and the sport of MMA are believed to be an important part of the Saudi Arabia-backed global sports and entertainment endeavor.

Nina-Marie Daniele alluded to it and implied that UFC boss Dana White's hard work was a major driving force in making the deal materialize. She waxed lyrical about him being the hardest-working person she's ever met.

Furthermore, the American influencer pointed out that Riyadh Season would also host a Power Slap event. As seen in her tweet below, Daniele jokingly opined that some detractors would've never imagined that she and Power Slap would come as far as they have.

