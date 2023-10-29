"Boxing is fake" - UFC veteran with a never-heard-before beef with Francis Ngannou finds Tyson Fury's win "heartbreaking" 

A UFC veteran is "heartbroken" about the result of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou but for an unexpected reason.

Shortly after Fury edged out Ngannou in a controversial split decision, ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen posted a video weighing in on the matter. The clip starts with Sonnen describing a beef he has fostered with Ngannou that fans have never heard about before.

Despite the mysterious feud, Sonnen said that he was appalled with the decision dished out for Ngannou vs. Fury.

"I've had two interactions with Francis Ngannou - neither pleasant," Sonnen said. "One of them involved security... So, I'll just disclose a biasness to you. That being said, a man's commitment and body of work deserve to be recognized and it deserves to be recognized accurately. That is disgusting, what they just did to him."

He went on to criticize Tyson Fury for not stepping up and contesting the decision. The former UFC title challenger added that he was "heartbroken" to see the state of boxing, a sport that he respected and was very close to his heart.

"Francis knocked the hell out of him," Sonnen added. "This is a heartbreaking thing for me, and not because of whatever weirdness I've got going with Francis. It's a heartbreaking thing for me because, for my entire life, I've respected boxing. To find out that boxing is fake - I don't mean that the decision was corrupted - you cannot be a real sport."

Sonnen went on to narrate how the sport was let down thanks to two of the greatest boxers getting exposed by MMA fighters on debut. The other boxer in question is Floyd Mayweather, who Sonnen claims was beaten "the hell out of" by a "drunk cokehead" Conor McGregor.

Watch Sonnen's full video below:

Chael Sonnen's warning for Francis Ngannou did not age well

Following Francis Ngannou's controversial UFC exit, several MMA fighters warned the former heavyweight that he had "fumbled the bag." Chael Sonnen was among them, who thought 'The Predator' made the wrong decision.

In an interview with MMA Junkie after BKFC 41, Sonnen theorized that Tyson Fury was not at all serious about fighting Ngannou. He mentioned that the former UFC heavweight champion should call Dana White to re-sign with the organization.

"Tyson Fury put out an April 1 joke on social media that he and Francis were done and they are fighting in Wembley on May 15. Tyson Fury made a joke. Francis has changed his whole life. His whole life is different because he thought he was going to make up a sport and do it with a guy who is now using it as an April Fool’s joke. Whatever has happened here? He’s got to get some cold water. He has to wake up and he needs to call back his boss."

Watch the clip below:

While it is not known why Sonnen had unpleasant encounters with Francis Ngannou, it is clear that 'The American Gangster' had counted his prospect in boxing out. 'The Predator' proved him and many others wrong with an incredible boxing debut against Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 28 in Riyadh.

Not only did he knock down the boxer widely considered the lineal heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is also being touted to be the real winner despite the split decision. Professional combat sports athletes and fans alike have rallied behind Ngannou, making widespread "robbery" claims on social media.

According to Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper, Ngannou will also be given a top-10 rank from what WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told him.