Boxing tonight (April 13, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight has, unfortunately, just two events. First, there is a Matchroom Boxing card featured on DAZN. Its preliminary card starts at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), while its main card starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

The first matchup sees the unbeaten Brandon Scott take on Rodrigo Matias Areco, whose record consists of an equal number of wins and losses. The pair clash at featherweight over six rounds.

Afterward, yet another undefeated prospect takes on a foe with a poor record in William Crolla vs. Fabio Cascone in a six-round super welterweight bout. Above them, middleweight Jimmy Sains puts his undefeated record up against Mateusz Kaleckiin, another six-rounder.

In the final preliminary fight of the card, more undefeated action follows Jack Turner taking on the overmatched Abdul Kesi Ngaoma in a six-round super flyweight bout. Next, Michael Gomez Jr. defends his English super featherweight title against Kane Baker across ten rounds.

They are followed by an eight-round lightweight clash between Jordan Flynn and Tampela Maharusi. Rhiannon Dixon and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal compete over 10 rounds for the vacant WBO women's lightweight strap, and after that, there is a brief interlude in world title action

Middleweights Ste Clarke and Jensen Irving cross swords in a four-round fight before a 10-round clash sees the undefeated Ellie Scotney defend her IBF women's super bantamweight title against the unbeaten Segolene Lefebvre, who in turn defends her WBO women's super bantamweight title.

Finally, the main event pits super featherweight sensations Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett over 12 rounds.

What is the second boxing event tonight?

A second boxing event on ESPN and ESPN+ features a preliminary card that starts at 5:40 PM ET / 2:40 PM PT, while the main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims feature heavyweight Ali Feliz making his professional debut against fellow novice Anthony Woodson III over four rounds.

Next is Jalan Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero in eight rounds of super featherweight boxing. They are followed by a second matchup in the same division between Charly Suarez and Luis Coria, which is also ight rounds. There is more eight-round action with lightweights Abdullah Mason and Ronal Ron.

Then, there is a six-round welterweight clash between John Rincon and Yaniel Alvarez, Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz at featherweight in 10 rounds, and Julian Delgado vs. Juan Tamez at middleweight over four rounds. On the main card, Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Guardado follows at super featherweight in 8 rounds.

Then, Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello clash in a 10-round heavyweight bout before the controversial Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy meet at heavyweight over ten rounds as well.

