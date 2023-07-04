Breaking: Bo Nickal opponent Tresean Gore out due to injury, UFC 290 bout in crisis

UFC 290 is set to take place this weekend in Las Vegas, with one of the event’s most highly anticipated bouts pitting Bo Nickal against Tresean Gore in a welterweight bout. Nickal is widely recognised as one of the best prospects in the welterweight division right now, with a stellar wrestling background that saw him become a three-time NCAA Division I National champion.

However, ‘The Allen Assassin’ is currently looking for a new opponent for this weekend’s event, and may end up not fighting at all. On Twitter earlier today, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani announced that Tresean Gore is out of the fight, with the promotion currently hoping to keep Nickal on the card by hunting for a new opponent:

“Bo Nickal is in need of a new opponent for this weekend’s UFC 290 card, sources say. His opponent Tresean Gore is out due to injury. UFC is working on keeping Nickal on the card, I’m told. Hoping to finalize a new bout today.”

Whether the promotion can indeed find a new foe for Nickal with just four days left remains to be seen. Bo Nickal last fought in March at UFC 285, submitting Jamie Pickett in the first round with an arm triangle choke to take his MMA record to 4-0.

Tresean Gore, meanwhile, currently holds a 1-2 record in the octagon, although he did win his last fight by submitting Josh Fremd.

Bo Nickal UFC 290: Has the card faced any other late changes?

The cancellation of Bo Nickal’s fight with Tresean Gore is just the latest last-minute change to the card at UFC 290. Last week saw the event lose a welterweight bout between top-fifteen ranked fighters Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady when the latter was forced out due to a bacterial infection caused by Streptococcus B.

Initially, welterweight veteran Kevin Holland offered to take the fight with Maddalena in a wild move that would’ve seen him fight twice in 19 days. However, since then, the UFC has announced that newcomer Josiah Harrell will instead face the surging Australian contender in what appears to be a tricky fight for the debutant.

As such, UFC 290 is set to be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, while the co-main event will feature Brandon Moreno defending his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja.

