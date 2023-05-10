Breaking: Undefeated 12-0 featherweight added to UFC London fight card in July

UFC London is set take place on July 22 at The O2 arena, as the world's biggest MMA promotion returns to British shores four months after UFC 286.

According to journalist Marcel Dorff, the card will see a battle between the Commonwealth, as two rising featherweight prospects with go head-to-head. Englishman Lerone Murphy is set to take on Australia's surging contender Josh Culibao.

"Lerone Murphy returns on July 22nd in London. The undefeated fighter out of Manchester takes on the Australian Joshua Culibao at featherweight."

The promotion will return to England's capital on July 22, four months after The O2 witnessed Leon Edwards defend the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

Lerone Murphy currently holds an undefeated record of 12-0-1, with his bout at UFC 242 against Zubaira Tukhugov concluding in a draw. Since then, Murphy has accumulated an impressive four-fight win streak, with his last victory taking place at UFC 286.

Murphy's opponent will provide him with a stiff test at UFC London, as Josh Culibao is coming off of an impressive submission win over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284. The Australian has a professional MMA record of 11-1-1, and could certainly spoil Lerone Murphy's showing in front of friends and family.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC veteran Danny Roberts will take on Jonny Parsons in his promotional debut. Parsons won his bout on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Following a canceled bout against Michael Gillmore in 2022, he will face Roberts later this year.

Adam Catterall is 'disappointed' that Lerone Murphy won't fight fellow Englishman at UFC London

Combat sports journalist Adam Catterall has shared his disappointment at the UFC not organizing a matchup between Lerone Murphy and Nathaniel Wood at UFC London in July.

The pair were scheduled to fight at UFC 286 earlier this year, but Wood was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a brutal injury to his knee during training.

Wood has a 6-2 record in the promotion, and has back-to-back wins over Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain. 'The Prospect' also shares some bad blood with Lerone Murphy, as the pair traded jabs on Twitter following Wood's withdrawal from their clash.

Following the recent announcement of Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao, Adam Catterall took to Twitter and said this:

"Delighted Lerone Murphy is on the July 22nd #UFC London card. Really disappointed it isn’t against Nathaniel Wood. A ‘tap in’ of a fight to make for the British fans with huge ramifications for rankings at Featherweight. Joshua Culibao though is quality."

See the tweet below:

