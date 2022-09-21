"Power is the last thing to leave" - Brendan Schaub explains why Tony Ferguson's style doesn't suit 'an older man'

Tony Ferguson has not experienced much success lately. He has lost his last five fights. Prior to these bouts, his professional MMA record stood at 25-3. His most recent win was over three years ago, leading many to speculate whether retirement is his best option. Following his loss to Nate Diaz, Brendan Schaub explained Ferguson's decline.

Tony Ferguson has begun to show signs of his age. Speaking on his Thiccc Boy podcast, former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Brendan Schaub shared that Ferguson may not be done, but his style is not one that ages gracefully:

"170 is just not the right weight class for Tony Ferguson. I'm not ready to say he's done, get him out of here, ship him off to wherever, PFL... He's perfect at 155."

Schaub continued to add:

"Tony in his prime... there's an argument he was the best lightweight on the f**king planet... The problem with Tony getting older is his style isn't a style of an older man. It's a style where you need to be explosive and creative and have that longevity and that kind of bouncy spring in your step...That's why you'll see a lot more older guys have success at light heavyweight and heavyweight because the power is the last thing to leave."

Watch Brendan Schaub's full comments on Tony Ferguson below (starting at the 46:21 mark):

Daniel Cormier has suggested that Tony Ferguson is done

Speaking on The DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier suggested that it may be time for Tony Ferguson to hang up his gloves and call it a career, stating:

"Ferguson just does not seem to have it anymore, but he does not seem to have the self-awareness to understand it. He just doesn't really want to walk away from the game and I get it. It's hard to walk away, but he just doesn't have it anymore man."

Ferguson, who previously shared that he might have retired if not for a good first-round against Michael Chandler, responded by stating that he will go out when he feels he is done.

This isn't the first time that Cormier has suggested Ferguson is done. While many initially believed those comments were due to the former double champ's relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a rival of Ferguson's. However, Tony's fifth-straight loss has led to more people around the sport agreeing with the UFC Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far