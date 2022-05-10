Brendan Schaub insists Nate Diaz not afraid of Khamzat Chimaev, but suggests Diaz vs. Chandler and McGregor vs. Chandler

Brendan Schaub believes Nate Diaz would be game to fight Khamzat Chimaev after a leaked matchmaking board showed a potential matchup between the two. The TUF alum has also suggested a bout between Diaz and Michael Chandler, whose stock is soaring after a brutal knockout win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 this past weekend.

Chandler issued a call-out to Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview, willing to take on the stacked Irishman at 170 lbs. Schaub believes Chandler can fight Diaz at 170 lbs since 'The Notorious' reportedly doesn't plan on fighting this year.

Additionally, the former UFC heavyweight suggested that Chandler could go on to fight McGregor if he defeats Diaz.

"I think Nate would be game and the great thing about the Diaz brothers is, they'll fight anybody. They do not care and they are not scared of Khamzat, they're not. Nate Diaz would take that fight in a heartbeat. But here's something I think you guys are forgetting: Chandler was saying that he is 36, he was like, 'Cutting to '55 ain't healthy man. I'm thirty-six years old, I'm down to fight at '70.'"

He added:

"What about Chandler-Diaz? You're open to Chandler-McGregor, what happens if he beats Nate? Then you give Chandler McGregor next year when he is ready to go. So you're squeezing the juice of these two superstars."

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below:

Brendan Schaub believes Nate Diaz's call-out was directed at Michael Chandler rather than Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz seemingly teased a return date in the aftermath of UFC 274. Fans online speculated that the Stockton native was hinting at a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. However, Brendan Schaub believes Diaz is targeting a different opponent.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th 170lbs July 30th 170lbs

Schaub is of the opinion that Diaz's tweet was directed at Michael Chandler. On the same episode of The Schaub Show, he said:

"Diaz put out a tweet, most people thought it was for Conor, I think it was for Chandler."

Chandler is now 2-2 in the UFC. As discussed earlier, the former Bellator champion is open to a welterweight scrap in his next outing. With Diaz teasing a return on July 30th, which is the scheduled date for UFC 277, this matchup appears to make sense for all parties involved.

