Conor McGregor has no intentions of fighting this year, claims Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor will only be able to make a return to the octagon as late as November. However, the TUF alum claims to have heard from sources that McGregor has no intentions of fighting this year.

Schaub noted that Michael Chandler, who recently called out the Irishman, will have to wait until at least November if the matchup comes to fruition. According to the former UFC heavyweight, there is no way Chandler will stay out of the octagon for so long. The 39-year-old recently said on The Schaub Show:

"Here's the thing, he broke his leg and I think the earliest he can come back is November. You know the year just started and we're in May. So for Chandler, you're gonna wait till November. And from what I hear from my sources, Conor has no intention of fighting this year. No intention. This is why he's so big, you know? So if did fight Chandler it would be at 70 [170 lbs]. But at the very very earliest you're looking at November. I know Michael Chandler, I know him pretty well, consider him my friend. He ain't waiting till November. That ain't happening."

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below:

Michael Chandler recently earned a highlight reel win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, delivering one of the most brutal knockouts the sport has ever seen. A natural on the mic, 'Iron' cut an intense promo calling out the sport's biggest superstar Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.

'The Notorious' expressed interest in a potential outing down the line, if not immediately. According to Schaub, Chandler might be in title talks now since the bout against McGregor doesn't seem viable in the near future.

Watch Michael Chandler's call-out of Conor McGregor below:

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor has the right to consider multiple options

On the night that Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor, the Irishman also received a call-out from Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian's victory over Justin Gaethje. While McGregor will have to cut down to 155 lbs to fight 'Do Bronx', Chandler is willing to fight 'The Notorious' at welterweight.

Although McGregor is eyeing a welterweight return, the Irishman said he'd consider cutting down to lightweight for a title shot against Oliveira. Chandler believes McGregor has earned the right to keep his options open. Asked about the former two-division champion's response to his call-out, 'Iron' said at the UFC 274 post-fight presser:

“Conor has earned the right to keep his options open. He’s a combat sports icon. He’s one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, and he deserves to make his decisions when he makes his decisions."

Watch Chandler's appearance at the UFC 274 post-fight presser below:

