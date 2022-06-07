Brendan Schaub says UFC needs to market Russians better as company "losing" big names like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

With UFC superstars like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal entering the final phase of their UFC careers, Brendan Schaub believes the promotion should focus on incoming Russian talent.

Schaub noted that there is an influx of UFC fighters from Russia in general and also from its republics of Dagestan and Chechnya. While it's not bad, and the fighters themselves are incredibly competent, the TUF alum believes the UFC needs to market these fighters better. According to Schaub, the promotion is heading towards an era where sheer skill will outweigh the entertainment value of fighters. The 39-year-old recently said on The Schaub Show:

"They [UFC] do have an influx of Russians and Dagestanis coming in. So for the UFC, as far as the United States goes, is, they are gonna have to figure out a way to market these Russians and Dagestanians better. You know, not everybody is gonna be a Khabib, not everybody is gonna be a Makhachev..."

"But the UFC is headed towards a trend ... Where winning and skills is what counts. Not the entairtainment value. Because the UFC is losing their biggest entertainers, right?! The Conor McGregors, the Nate Diazes ... You look at Masvidal... you know that's kind of out to pasture."

Watch the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

While Conor McGregor rehabs from a leg injury, Nate Diaz is desperately trying to finish his contract that has one fight left. Although Masvidal recently signed a lucrative new UFC deal, he is on a three-fight skid.

Khabib Nurmagomedov names himself and Conor McGregor amongst missing UFC stars

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently expressed interest in featuring as a rival TUF coach against Tony Ferguson. According to 'The Eagle', he can add some content to the UFC roster, which is currently facing a dearth of big names.

While Conor McGregor has been the biggest draw in the sport for a while, the Irishman has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. 'Notorious' has been out of action for nearly a year now, with no specified timeline for a potential return. Nurmagomedov named himself and McGregor on the list of missing UFC superstars. 'The Eagle' recently told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"Right now it's like, not too many big stars in the UFC right now. Even myself I'm finished, Jon Jones is not there, Henry Cejudo not there, Daniel Cormier not there, like of course I don't like this guy but he have big name, Conor not there. Like lot of people is not there, you know. Like Adesanya, Volkanovski [sceptical], of course Ngannou, and my brother, pound for pound king Kamaru Usman. It's only like maybe few people, you know."

Watch Nurmagomedov's interview with ESPN below:

