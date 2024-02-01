Brittney Palmer says she got ghosted by Dana White after retirement text - "I didn't hear back from him"

Brittney Palmer recently revealed that Dana White ghosted her after she informed him about her retirement via text.

The former UFC octagon girl took on the role from UFC 125 in January 2011 until UFC 296 last December. She declared her retirement after winning the Ringcard Girl of the Year at the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Palmer stated that the UFC CEO initially ignored her text when she informed him about her retirement:

"I had actually tried to text him and tell him what I wanted to do, and he kind of just like didn’t respond. I wasn’t going to chase him. I was like, 'Dana, I need to talk to you for two minutes.' It was after Thanksgiving, and I just thought it would've been the right thing to do to let him know that I was planning on retiring. I didn’t hear back from him, so I was like, 'Well, I guess he’s going to have to find out at the award show.'"

She added:

"I went up to him and pulled him backstage. I was like, 'Listen, I’m retiring.' He’s like, 'Wait, what?' I’m like, 'Yeah, I’ve been trying to tell you.' He’s like, 'I thought you wanted to talk about something else.' I’m like, 'No, this is what I want.' He was like, 'Well, what are you going to do?' He was excited for me."

Palmer has amassed a substantial following on social media, surpassing the one-million-follower mark on Instagram. Beyond her role in the octagon, she has demonstrated a knack for modeling, event hosting, and designing her clothing line.

Additionally, she identifies herself as a contemporary artist on her Instagram profile, where she shares a variety of her artistic endeavors, including paintings and murals.

When Brittney Palmer revealed her secrets for viral Instagram success

During an interview on the Neon Confidential podcast in June 2023, Brittney Palmer shared her insights into achieving viral success on Instagram:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time-consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."

She added:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing. I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content. We gotta push it out."

