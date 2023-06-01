Bryce Mitchell recently responded to an undefeated fighter's callout and invitation for UFC 292.

Mitchell took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from Movsar Evloev, who issued a challenge in response to his video suggesting they fight in August. Evloev not only agreed to a fight for UFC 292 in Boston, but he also extended a dinner invitation as well.

He wrote:

"After I kick your ass, I will invite you for a nice fish dinner — so that you don’t have to eat those filthy infested fish from that swamp you call your back yard. Let’s do UFC292 in Boston! @ThugnastyMMA"

They were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 288, but the 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from the event. 'Thug Nasty' quoted the tweet and responded to both the challenge for UFC 292 as well as the dinner invitation. He simply responded that he is ready to go and will see the undefeated featherweight in August, writing:

"I accept for Boston too"

Evloev is currently ranked No.10, while 'Thug Nasty' is ranked No.11 in the UFC featherweight division. It will be interesting to see whether the promotion adds Mitchell vs. Evloev to the card or if they decide to schedule it to headline a Fight Night in August instead.

What is Bryce Mitchell's MMA record?

Bryce Mitchell is a featherweight with a lot of potential. He has demonstrated that he could be a threat in the division since making his promotional debut following his stint on The Ultimate Fighter in 2018.

'Thug Nasty' has an impressive 15-1 MMA record that includes wins over the likes of Andre Fili and Edson Barboza. Aside from his loss to Brad Katona on TUF, which didn't count towards his professional record, he remained unbeaten with a 15-0 MMA record leading into his most recent bout.

The 28-year-old was handed his first career loss this past December, when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. It was a tough test for him as Topuria was also unbeaten with a 12-0 MMA record, so it will be interesting to see whether he can bounce back should he fight another unbeaten featherweight in Movsar Evloev.

