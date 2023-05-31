UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has reached out to his fellow featherweight competitor, Bryce Mitchell, to gauge their potential match-up.

Responding to Evloev's inquiry:

Movsar Evloev @MovsarUFC So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me

Mitchell has proposed a possible fight on the UFC card scheduled for August 5th in Nashville, Tennessee.

The anticipated fight between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev was initially scheduled to take place in November of the previous year. However, Evloev suffered an injury that led to the cancellation of the matchup. Subsequently, 'Thug Nasty' was given a new opponent, Jonathan Pearce, for UFC 288.

However, Pearce also encountered an injury setback, which presented an opportunity for Evloev to step in as a replacement on short notice. Unfortunately, just before the fight week, Mitchell himself suffered a back injury, forcing him to withdraw from the bout.

Responding to Mitchell's callout for a fight at UFC Nashville on August 5, the undefeated Russian fighter has fiercely voiced his interest. In a bold move, Evloev has proposed a different date, specifically suggesting August 19, coinciding with UFC 292 scheduled to take place in Boston.

The No.10-ranked featherweight tweeted:

"After I kick your a**, I will invite you for a nice fish dinner — so that you don’t have to eat those filthy infested fish from that swamp you call your back yard. Let’s do UFC292 in Boston!"

Check out Movsar Evloev's callout below:

How good is Movsar Evloev?

Former M-1 Global bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev has found success in the featherweight division of the UFC. He has an unblemished professional MMA record of 17-0-0.

Making his UFC debut on April 20, 2019, Evloev faced Choi Seung-Woo and emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win. This marked the beginning of an impressive winning streak for the Russian fighter.

Evloev continued his ascent in the featherweight division with notable victories. In June 2021, he secured a unanimous decision win over Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 263. He followed up with another impressive unanimous decision victory against Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 207 in June 2022.

Evloev encountered a setback in January 2022 when he tested positive for COVID-19, leading to his withdrawal from a scheduled bout against Ilia Topuria. Charles Jourdain stepped in as a replacement for that matchup.

In his most recent outing at UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo on May 6, 2023, Movsar Evloev continued his undefeated streak by securing a victory against debutant Diego Lopes.

