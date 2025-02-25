Bryce Mitchell shares two-word reaction as Conor McGregor shares a bunch of adorable family photos

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has reacted to a recent post by former double champion Conor McGregor.

The Dubliner frequently shares images of his opulent lifestyle. The people who matter most to him are his family and his fiancée Dee Devlin who have supported the former champion through good times and bad.

McGregor recently shared several snaps of his family and him having fun while dining, swimming, building bonfires, shopping, and other activities.

He captioned the post:

"Quattro Bambino McGregor 🥘 🍷 ❤️ 🙏"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

The post caught the attention of UFC featherweight Mitchell, who remarked:

"amazing family!"

Bryce Mitchell's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

During President Donald Trump’s inauguration, when McGregor and Mitchell met, they engaged in conversation. 'Thug Nasty' even lauded his meeting with the Irishman on social media among other stars and celebs.

When Conor McGregor sent prayers to Bryce Mitchell and prayed for peace

The MMA community has recently criticized Bryce Mitchell harshly for his praise of Ad*lf H**ler and other contentious statements.

Conor McGregor adopted a neutral stance, asking for peace and praying for Mitchell, who made contentious remarks.

The Dubliner had a lengthy message for 'Thug Nasty' whom he believes to be "a good man" in his opinion.

"Saying a prayer for my God fearing brother Bryce Mitchell tonight who I know is a good man. Let this be acknowledgement/confirmation of the rise in antisemitic commentary, as well as all sorts of other bulls**t, phobic, racist commentary, that spreads feverishly and instantly across the world wide web where we, as curious beings, are brainwashed into all sorts of thinking."

He added:

"For what ? For one reason and one reason only. Human division.We say NO! "All Nations and their people deserve freedom! Humans under God deserve Peace and Freedom... Please God, earth! Let’s go! We have got this! PEACE PEACE FROM, THE CHAMP CHAMP."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments in the second clip below:

