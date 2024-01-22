"Buddy’s a left hook away from the shadow realm" - Fans react to influencer's hilarious skit with Alex Pereira at UFC 297

Alex Pereira appears to have partaken in a hilarious skit with a social media influencer. The video featuring Pereira and the internet celebrity swiftly acquired traction online, and the MMA community has weighed in with their reactions.

'Poatan' faced Jiri Prochazka in the headlining matchup of UFC 295 in November 2023. Their showdown witnessed Pereira emerge victorious via second-round TKO to capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

The 36-year-old Pereira is a former two-division Glory kickboxing champion, a former UFC middleweight champion, and the reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin.

'Poatan' is known not only for his combat sports success but also for his stone-faced demeanor and stoic personality. He's lately played into MMA fans' memes regarding that and has showcased his humorous side, too.

Pereira has appeared in multiple skits with social media influencers such as Nina-Marie Daniele. He's now featured in a skit alongside 'Razzaqlocks', an influencer who notably gifted UFC CEO Dana White a BMW car.

The skit was posted to his official Instagram account and shows the influencer as a member of the audience at the UFC 297 press conference. He acts as though the individual in the seat behind is kicking him.

When he turns around for a potential confrontation, the person seated behind is revealed to be Pereira, donning his renowned stoic look. The influencer then hilariously refrains from confronting 'Poatan'.

The video was re-posted on other Instagram handles as well, including the @standemup handle. Weighing in on the comments section, fans immediately noted that the video was staged or else the influencer would've been in the "shadow realm."

One fan jested that if faced with a similar situation, they would've given Pereira their seat. Another fan criticized the influencer for posting a video that some might misinterpret as a legitimate incident rather than a skit.

"Buddy’s a left hook away from the shadow realm"

Amid rumors of fights with Israel Adesanya and Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira addresses possible next opponent

Following his title-winning performance at UFC 295 last November, Alex Pereira asserted that he's willing to give former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya a light heavyweight title shot.

They're 1-1 against each other in the sport of MMA. Although 'The Last Stylebender' is on a hiatus, he's hinted he could return soon.

Additionally, speculation emergfed that Alex Pereira could move up to fight interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Regardless, 'Poatan' recently suggested that his next fight would likely be a light heavyweight title defense against Jamahal Hill. Highlighting that he's had positive discussions with the UFC and his next matchup is "almost finalized," Pereira noted:

"Guys let's focus on what Jamahal matters and then I'll focus on breaking another record by making two title defenses in the shortest time possible."