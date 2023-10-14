"Business for next life" - Khabib Nurmagomedov rallies hard for charity app that he promotes out of goodwill

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most successful mixed martial artists of all time. With an undefeated record of 29-0 and three lightweight titles defenses, many are of the opinion that the Russian athlete is the GOAT of the sport.

During his legendary career spanning over a decade, the Dagestani has garnered a net worth of over $40 million. However, it seems like 'The Eagle' makes sure to give back. In the latest episode of the documentary Anatomy of a Fighter, the 35-year-old spoke about a charity app he is backing.

According to Nurmagomedov, the Tooba app is the best charity app in the world, during the segment, he said:

"Kids, women, old people, [people] in wheelchair[s], you know, even for animals, you can help [with this app]... This is [the] best charity app in the world, [there] is nothing like Tooba... That's why I wear this T-shirt all the time... This is not business, this is business for [the] next life."

Tooba is a global digital crowdfunding platform for charity. As per the organization's official website, they have collected over $18,371,274 till now. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Brazilian stock car racer Lucas Foresti are the organization's ambassadors.

"If King Kong can make 155": Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks about Islam Makhachev's last-minute opponent change

With Charles Oliveira out of UFC 294 due to an injury, Alexander Volkanovski will now fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Although 'The Great' has arguably been the toughest fight of Makhachev's career, his teammate and long-time friend Nurmagomedov is not concerned by the late replacement.

During a recent episode of Anatomy of a Fighter, the former lightweight kingpin reaffirmed his confidence in Makhachev's abilities, saying he'd face any fighter on the roster as long as they showed up under the 155-pound limit:

"Islam is a world champion right now. If someone can make 155 and the UFC said, 'This guy's a contender.' Who cares? Doesn't matter. Doesn't matter who. If King Kong can make 155, okay, bring this guy here. Doesn't matter. I told Ali, Islam this morning, 'It doesn't matter. You're the world champion. Volk, Charles, Justin. Doesn't matter. Doesn't matter who.'"

