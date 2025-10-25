Carlos Ulberg drops update on next move, calls for Jiri Prochazka or Alex Pereira fight

Carlos Ulberg is eager to get his hands on the light heavyweight title; however, with the 205-pound title picture murky, the New Zealander appears game for anything the UFC throws at him.Responding to fan questions during the recently concluded UFC 321 Q&amp;A, Ulberg stated that while a title clash with Alex Pereira is what interests him the most, he'd also be willing to lock horns with former champion Jiri Prochazka for a No.1-contendership matchup:&quot;I'm just staying sharp in the gym. I'm just staying sharp, keeping my tool sharp, and when the UFC call, I'll be there. Whether it would be for the title contender with either Jiri or to fight for the belt itself with Alex Pereira, that'll be perfect.&quot; [18:55 minutes into the Q&amp;A]'Black Jag', however, quickly reminded fans why a title clash with Pereira is the way to go, saying:&quot;That'll be the perfect matchup for me. I think that's what the fans want to see, fresh blood. Fresh blood in the division. And I think that's what the division needs, someone new, someone different, someone they haven't seen before to fight for that title.&quot;Check out Carlos Ulberg's sentiment for his immediate UFC future below:The 34-year-old is 13-1 in MMA and is currently on a nine-fight win streak, most recently earning a first-round KO victory over former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth in September.Carlos Ulberg previews a fight against Alex PereiraCarlos Ulberg is convinced that a fight between him and Alex Pereira will be the kind of barnburner that MMA fans would love, and it seems the Kiwi has no plans to leave it to the judges if they end up locking horns.Speaking to Megan Olivi following 'Poatan's' dominant knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, 'Black Jag' shared his preview of a potential fight against the light heavyweight champion, saying:&quot;I'm on a nine-fight win streak. There is no one out there for me. So, I believe I'm next [for the title shot]… [Me vs. Pereira] It's going to be electric for sure, 100%. I think both of us will be going out for a knockout, and I think it's a fight for the fans.&quot; [3:14 minutes into the interview]