Carlos Ulberg issues three-word callout to Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev following UFC Perth win

Carlos Ulberg is vying for the next title shot after his impressive victory at UFC Perth, as he called out Alex Pereira and reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Ulberg will be paying close attention to the upcoming light heavyweight title rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira, who will headline UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kiwi fighter made a strong case for himself after securing an opening-round finish over former 205-pound title challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Perth. The Fight Night card took place on Saturday at RAC Arena in Western Australia.

Following his win, Ulberg spoke to Paul Felder in his post-fight octagon interview and issued a strong statement:

''I am coming''

Check out Carlos Ulberg's comments below (1:37):

Ulberg was coming off an eight-fight winning streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March of this year. He demonstrated his striking abilities by dropping Reyes with a spectacular 1-2 combo with only 37 seconds remaining in the first round, when referee in charge Marc Goddard intervened to end the bout.

As for Pereira and Ankalaev, the two faced each other in the main event of UFC 313, where the Dagestani fighter dethroned Pereira via unanimous decision. Earlier this week, Ulberg spoke to Submission Radio and voiced his desire to face Ankalaev next, predicting the reigning champion's victory next month:

''I've always seen Ankalaev as a big threat...He's got the power. He's got the goods. But yeah, I'm sitting on the fence. I'd like Ankalaev to get that win because I know what I can do with him...I mean, [Pereira's] paid his dues and he's done a great job in the UFC, and I just feel like Ankalaev could be in the game a little longer. I think he's a bit younger, too." [6:16 of the interview]

