"Can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him?" - Chael Sonnen discusses why Stipe Miocic's current weight will be favorable for him in a fight against 'Bones' at heavyweight

Jon Jones is preparing for a move to the heavyweight division. The greatest light heavyweight of all time has long been rumored to face Stipe Miocic on his return from a hiatus that has lasted over two and a half years. Chael Sonnen recently discussed the matchup, questioning how Jones will look at a higher weight class.

Jones may not get the chance to fight for the heavyweight title without going through Miocic first. Current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still recovering from an injury.

While Ngannou's coach doesn't want Jones to have a tune-up fight before he fights 'The Predator', a matchup with Miocic seems likely for 'Bones' as the greatest heavyweight of all time is ready to fight.

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen recently appeared on Henry Cejudo Breakdown to discuss the potential heavyweight bout. Sonnen began by giving Jones praise while also questioning his size, stating:

"Jon's going to do a lot of damage to Stipe on their feet. He's just dynamic, he's going to kick his legs, he's good with the range. Then there's this whole expirement about can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out?"

Sonnen continued to express how Miocic can have an advantage, adding:

If he's on his feet trading with Stipe, and either can't take him down like Daniel Cormier could not, or elects to not take him down, it does provide an opportunity for Stipe...I do think there are going to be some punches that Jon isn't used to... there's going to be something new to see. A different outcome? That's still Jon Jones, but something new and something dangerous? Yeah, Jon will tell you that."

Henry Cejudo has consistently backed Jon Jones as his heavyweight debut approaches

Henry Cejudo has made it clear that he believes 'Bones' will get through Stipe Miocic easily. He also shared that Jones' UFC dominance will extend to the heavyweight division and that it doesn't matter who his opponent is.

Cejudo has worked with Jones and has been able to witness his greatness first-hand. He warned fans about betting against Jon Jones. Also, claiming that despite Jones' legendary mixed martial arts career, he is constantly willing to learn. Speaking on the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo stated:

"The fact that he would come in, super humble, willing to learn, it just shows you why he's reigned for so long. It's the same reason why, you guys hate him or love him, he's the greatest of all time."

Cejudo is not the only person within the MMA world to label Jones the greatest of all time. UFC President Dana White recently shared that he believes the long-time light heavyweight champion still holds the title.

While Jones doesn't have a fight scheduled, he is targeting his return fight at UFC 282.

