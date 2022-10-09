Chael Sonnen discusses if UFC not yet booking next title defense for Alexander Volkanovski is meaningful for the lightweight division

Alexander Volkanovski has expressed interest in a move up to the lightweight division in recent times. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhchev will clash for the lightweight title at UFC 280, but the future of the strap beyond that remains unclear.

Chael Sonnen wonders whether Alexander Volkanovski currently being unbooked at featherweight might be of relevance to the 155 lbs division. According to 'The American Gangster', the idea of the Australian going up lightweight is still relevant.

Sonnen claimed that the featherweight champion would have already been booked for his next title defense if he wasn't being considered for a lightweight title shot. The former UFC fighter said on his YouTube channel:

"I'm also not sure we're moving on past the opportunity of Volkanovski, right. If we were then either Josh Emmett or Yair Rodriguez would have already been matched up with Volkanovski, who says he is ready, willing and able. The fact that we haven't made a title fight for Volkanovski at his weight tells me that someone somewhere is at least open to the idea of Volk coming up."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the lightweight title mix and Alexander Volkanovski (1:20) below:

Islam Makhachev's coach wants Alexander Volkanovski next if the Dagestani beats Charles Oliveira

While the UFC lightweight title goes up for grabs on October 23, its future remains uncertain past that. Beneil Dariush, who's fighting Mateusz Gamrot on the same card, considers himself next in line if he gets a victory.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler, scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier next month, has also called for a title shot if he defeats 'The Diamond'.

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez believes his fighter is currently the best lightweight in the world. Confident that Makhachev will beat Oliveira, Mendez is eyeing Alexander Volkanovski next. The AKA chief recently told Submission Radio:

“For me the interesting one is Alex, because he’s on a tear, and he’s a great sportsman and he’s gonna keep it clean. And if you’re asking me what I would want and who, as a sports person, not as an entertainment, but if you’re talking about sports who deserves the right? A hundred percent him, one hundred percent. He’s a class act."

Mendez further highlighted his respect for Volkanovski's gym, City Kickboxing, adding that he likes what the New Zealand-based team represents:

"He comes from a very reputable gym that’s got class coaches. And they stick up for their team. I like what they represent. I like the way they stick up for each other. How they’re like of band of brothers, just like my guys are a band of brothers. I respect them. A very, very high, very, very high opinion of those guys. Very high.”

Watch Javier Mendez's interview with Submission Radio below:

