Chael Sonnen evades jail time in 2021 criminal case with $750 fine - All the details we know so far

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has reportedly entered a plea deal in a criminal case stemming from an incident that occurred in December 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

According to a report by ESPN MMA, Sonnen pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor breach of the peace, resulting in a $750 fine. Sonnen's attorney, Dayvid Figler confirmed the resolution and reports that no jail time or additional consequences were imposed, effectively closing the case.

Chael Sonnen initially faced six misdemeanor battery charges, with two of those charges getting dismissed last year, and the remaining four getting dismissed earlier this week by the judge, Ann Zimmerman, as part of the plea deal in Las Vegas Justice Court. Additionally, a felony battery charge related to the 2021 incident had already been dismissed last year.

Tracing back to the original case, six individuals reported that Sonnen had assaulted them on December 18, 2021. One man claimed that the former UFC star strangled him, while another woman alleged that Sonnen used physical force, including punching and pushing while attacking her.

The incident was first reported by TMZ and footage of Sonnen being escorted out by police was captured on camera.



Following the incident, a married couple, Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, filed a lawsuit against Chael Sonnen in March 2022. While Sonnen's team claims that the lawsuit has been settled, the couple's attorney Kory Kaplan disputed in a statement to the Review-Journal on Wednesday, affirming that the legal proceedings are still ongoing.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, accused of hotel attack, reaches plea deal. In non-podcast news, a reminder I'm also doing the law thing! From 6 battery charges, to 10 including felonies, back down to 6 battery, then 4, then one "disturbing the peace!"Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, accused of hotel attack, reaches plea deal. lvrj.com/post/2870778 In non-podcast news, a reminder I'm also doing the law thing! From 6 battery charges, to 10 including felonies, back down to 6 battery, then 4, then one "disturbing the peace!"Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, accused of hotel attack, reaches plea deal. lvrj.com/post/2870778

Fans react as Chael Sonnen posts a cryptic tweet hinting at evading jail time for 2021 criminal case

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen has caused quite a stir on social media with his cryptic tweet suggesting that he won the legal battle by evading jail time. Sonnen, who recently took a plea deal in the 2021 criminal case, pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor breach of the peace, evading jail time with a $750 fine.

Sonnen faced several battery charges following an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Witnesses observed the American banging on a hotel room door and engaging in a physical altercation with multiple individuals. The 46-year-old took to Twitter to react to the latest developments from the case, writing:

"And STILL…"

Devoted fans of Sonnen quickly reacted to the post, with one fan hilariously writing:

"I heard they apologized for the inconvenience."

One fan wrote:

"$750 is a typical tip at the steakhouse. #mediumrare"

Another fan wrote:

"They don’t call ya the bad guy for nothing."

