"They don't answer to anyone" - Chael Sonnen explains why Dana White 'needs to win' against possible USADA 'push-back' regarding tests during weight-cuts

Dana White apologized to Paulo Costa after USADA drug tested 'Borrachinha' at 6AM on the morning of the UFC 278 weigh-ins. According to White, "That will never happen again to any fighter."

It was a bold statement, given the drug testing agency's independent status. In a new YouTube video, Chael Sonnen explains why White's statement could turn into a battle between the UFC and USADA.

"One of the things that not only makes [USADA] effective, but it makes them respected, is they don't answer to anybody ... Dana White's giving this organization $11 million a year, Dana White's opinion matters. It's important Dana wins this one."

"If USADA wants to get into a head to head and say 'Here are our bylaws, here are our rules, and you, whether you pay us or not, your opinion does not matter,' which is generally how it would work ... I know there's gonna be push-back. I know there's gotta be, nobody tells USADA what to do. Dana needs to win this."

Sonnen went on to detail just how dehydrated fighters are leading up to weigh-ins, and how expecting them to give blood or urine while cutting weight wasn't reasonable. He argued that waking them up early messes up their cutting process, and fighters can't even call family during weight cuts because they don't have enough moisture in their mouths to speak.

Watch Chael Sonnen side with Dana White over USADA below:

This isn't the first time USADA has been criticized for testing UFC fighters at inopportune times. Alexander Volkanovski recently said that the agency woke him up on the morning he fought Max Holloway for the second time at UFC 251. Volkanovski blamed the interruption on his poor performance in that bout, which he won by split decision.

Dana White reveals what he said to Paulo Costa at the UFC 278 weigh-ins

During the ceremonial UFC 278 weigh-ins, Dana White took Paulo Costa aside and apologized for USADA drug testing him earlier that morning. At the post-fight press conference, White revealed exactly what he said to Costa.

“That will never happen again to any fighter. Listen, they don’t know about fighting the way that people who know about fighting know about fighting. You don’t go in and test a guy at six in the morning when he’s cutting weight. The result’s going to be the same a few hours later. You wait. I apologized to [Costa] on stage when he came out, and that won’t happen to another fighter again.”

The incident didn't stop Paulo Costa from making weight for his middleweight fight against Luke Rockhold, which he won via unanimous decision. Following the victory, 'Borrachinha' said:

“I don’t think this affected my performance or my psyche. It was just a bump on the road.”

