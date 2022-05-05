Chael Sonnen explains why Dana White has the right to be offended by Francis Ngannou fighting Tyson Fury

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White has every reason to be offended by a fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Sonnen thinks White is well within his rights to not want the bout to take place because it could negatively affect his product, the UFC.

Sonnen recently discussed the potential superfight on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. 'The American Gangster' compared the situation to when Brock Lesnar first left WWE and entered the MMA promotion. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took a risk by letting the American join the organization, where chances were high that he would lose fights.

Chael Sonnen also gave his opinion on the possibility that Dana White could've felt betrayed by Ngannou if he was kept in the dark about the potential superfight:

"Look at Vince McMahon. He would agree with you. When he sent Brock to the UFC, where Brock was likely to get demolished, Vince did ask himself one question, what happens if he wins? What happens when the guy I sent gets back? He's gonna be bigger than ever. That is one way to go about it... If my champion, my heavyweight champion, goes into a different country and gets into the ring at the end of the night for a face off in a level of business I am excluded from? Are my feelings hurt? I've got the right. I've got the right to be offended by that. I don't know if Dana was, but I put myself in his shoes and I might be."

Helwani, playing the devil's advocate, admitted that it didn't seem like a betrayal from his point of view. He argued that the fight could also be seen as a positive, merging the two brands and creating a spectacle.

Sonnen responded:

"Dana could've felt betrayed. He very much could have felt betrayed. It's very much an opinion of difference. If he was told your heavyweight champion is about to be in a boxing ring doing a face off against Fury, if they told him, it's fine. If not, that is a hell of a secret to keep. If they did keep that secret and it's on purpose, then it was a betrayal."

The level of conflict between Francis Ngannou and Dana White is likely stemming from their public contract dispute. The Cameroonian is open to re-signing with the UFC but wants the organization to co-promote his desired fight with Tyson Fury.

Watch the full interview with Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani here:

Francis Ngannou's contract expires December 2022

Francis Ngannou has been very open about his contract situation. The heavyweight champion wants to sign a longer contract as long as his demands are met. His contract expires at the end of the year.

'The Predator' believes he has been mistreated by the organization and Dana White personally. At UFC 270, after his victory over Ciryl Gane, the UFC president was not on hand to put the belt around the victorious Francis Ngannou.

Fans of the heavyweight champion will be hoping to see a superfight between him and Tyson Fury. Time will tell whether it's at the cost of a new UFC contract.

Edited by Aziel Karthak