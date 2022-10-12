Chael Sonnen explains how "narrative" surrounding Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic is adversely affecting careers of other heavyweight contenders

Chael Sonnen has suggested that the narrative surrounding Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic is adversely affecting the careers of other UFC heavyweights.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen alluded to the fact that reigning UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou has been involved in a contract dispute with the UFC and is yet to re-sign with the organization.

Additionally, he indicated that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones -- who last fought in February 2020 - is yet to make his heavyweight debut. Sonnen then noted that Miocic is coming-off a vicious second-round KO loss against Ngannou in March 2021.

Over the past several months, Ngannou, Jones, and Miocic have been linked to potential matchups against one another with the UFC heavyweight title or a potential interim UFC heavyweight title on the line. Speaking of which, Sonnen criticized the rest of the UFC heavyweight division and stated:

"The heavyweights have stood back to let Jones, who's never fought at heavyweight, fight Stipe who got carried out in his last fight, and Francis who apparently doesn't even have a [UFC] contract - [They have] formed a little elitist club."

Sonnen continued (sarcastically):

"However you want to do it. You could put Jones with Stipe. You could put Jones with Francis. You could put Francis with Stipe. You can do anything you want, but it's those three, and we're all gonna be over here waiting until they figure it out."

'The Bad Guy' notably criticized former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and other top-tier heavyweights such as Curtis Blaydes for not inserting themselves into the title picture.

Sonnen opined that high-ranking heavyweights such as Gane and Blaydes are guilty of falling for the media "narrative" that props up Ngannou, Jones, and Miocic as the only fighters worthy of competing for the title.

Watch Sonnen discuss the topic at 4:50 in the video below:

Henry Cejudo views Stipe Miocic as an "easy fight" for Jon Jones

With Francis Ngannou on an injury hiatus and in a contract dispute with the UFC, it's been rumored that Jon Jones could face Stipe Miocic for the interim UFC heavyweight title next. Speaking to The Schmo earlier this year, Henry Cejudo addressed the same.

The former two-division UFC champion acknowledged the danger that a KO artist like Ngannou poses to Jon Jones. He added, however, that Jones is better than Miocic in every realm. Cejudo said:

"With the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it can allow Jon to really work on everything. Like mixed martial arts as a whole... I think it's an easy fight for Jon Jones."

Watch Cejudo's assessment below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I think it's easy for



Jonny wants to bring back the old Jones when he went on a rampage of just killing the elite.🦁



youtu.be/KKHEtWAERHY No offense to Stipe-- he's the greatest heavyweight in UFC history-- but everything Stipe has, Jon Jones is better at.I think it's easyfor @JonnyBones Jonny wants to bring back the old Jones when he went on a rampage of just killing the elite.🦁 No offense to Stipe-- he's the greatest heavyweight in UFC history-- but everything Stipe has, Jon Jones is better at. I think it's easy 💰 for @JonnyBones. Jonny wants to bring back the old Jones when he went on a rampage of just killing the elite.🦁youtu.be/KKHEtWAERHY https://t.co/7NpQl4NuhF

Poll : 0 votes