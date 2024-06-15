Chael Sonnen makes wild claim about how the UFC could have stopped Khabib Nurmagomedov from retiring: “Promoters don’t understand that"

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, leaving the sport undefeated at 29-0. However, according to Chael Sonnen, the promotion could have held on to 'The Eagle' for at least one more fight.

The former champion's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's unfortunate passing due to COVID-19 complications in 2020 led to 'The Eagle' promising his mother that he would not compete without his father in his corner.

Following his title defense over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov followed through on his promise and laid down his gloves forever. Despite several attempts from the UFC to persuade him to return, the Dagestani has remained firm in his retirement status.

But during a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Sonnen explained how the promotion could have retained 'The Eagle'. He said this:

"The number one reason MMA fighters retire, not even a close second, is they don't want to make weight anymore. That's the number one reason they retire... When they went to Khabib to keep Khabib in the sport - when Khabib retired and tried to resign the championship, they refused to accept it back and tried to keep him."

He continued:

"They went to the contract and tried to change numbers. The numbers was his pay, his participation, his sponsorship. Those were the wrong numbers. If they would have made it 170 pounds, they would have gotten Khabib to do one more [fight]. But the promoters don't understand that."

Watch Sonnen discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement below (7:10):

Dana White rules Khabib Nurmagomedov out as the GOAT of MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the top of the MMA mountain with an incredible record of 29-0, having cemented himself as arguably the most dominant fighter of all time.

However, his retirement came as he began to truly assert himself as the lightweight champion, having defeated three high-level opponents in Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

When discussing the greatest MMA fighter ever, many critics point to the strength of schedule of fighters like Jon Jones compared to 'The Eagle' to justify the Dagestani's exclusion.

During a recent interview, UFC CEO Dana White explained why he does not regard the former lightweight champion as the MMA GOAT, saying this:

"I think Khabib had the potential to be in the running for [greatest of all time]. He just didn't stick around long enough... He should have been where he got a lot sooner had he not had the injured... But there's no doubt Khabib is one of the all time greats."

Watch Dana White discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov below (50:05):