"I don't want him to be a little, rich, weird guy" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Conor McGregor's scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly

Conor McGregor is recovering from a broken leg suffered during the culmination of the trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year.

However, the Irishman is still making headlines for his recent social media activity, which has been criticized by quite a few of his colleagues.

That didn't stop McGregor from going a few steps further and getting into a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The Irishman threw a drink at MGK after the latter's security apparently shoved him after refusing a handshake and a request for a photo.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen dissected the controversy.

"Here's what I don't want for Conor. As a Conor defender openly, I don't want him to be a little, rich, weird guy. He's hedging dangerously close to being that. It's a very fine line. The fact that he was there (MTV Awards) is not great. If you're ever at a show where MGK is recognised for doing a good job, you're at a weird show," said Chael Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen give his opinion on the altercation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly:

Conor McGregor is itching to make UFC return soon, but it'll only happen in 2022

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is slowly inching towards full fitness. He's keen to make a quick return to the octagon.

However, his doctors have asked him to be a little more patient. This means a 2021 return for the highest paid athlete in the world has been ruled out.

In a chat with journalist and comedian Adam Glyn on the sidelines of the VMAs in New York, McGregor added that he was quite upset with how things turned out for him in 2021. However, he was confident of returning stronger.

"I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors. I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there. Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself. But I’m gonna get back," said Conor McGregor.

Watch Conor McGregor provide an update on his injury:

