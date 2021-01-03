Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jake Paul calling boxing "our sport"

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen has a problem with Jake Paul calling boxing "our sport."

Sonnen analyzed Jake Paul's boxing career and his "bizarre lack of introspection" for calling out MMA fighters to have boxing bouts with him. But in Sonnen's eyes, Jake Paul is not even a boxer himself.

On his YouTube channel, the retired MMA fighter commented on Jake Paul's recent opinions about his older brother Logan Paul fighting legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

"Jake Paul has come out saying that Logan Paul versus Mayweather makes no sense and is bad for the sport. So, now he is directly reaching into the pocket of his brother, who got the fight that Jake was after," said Sonnen. (H/T Sportskeeda for quotes.)

The retired UFC title contender then delved into Jake Paul's "weird" sense of belonging to the boxing world. According to Sonnen, Paul can't consider himself a real pugilist and call boxing "our sport."

"There is always something comical about a guy who's not part of a sport but just really wants to be," said Sonnen. "He's on the outside, looking in, and he starts using terms like 'our sport.' 'This is bad for our sport.' It is a very bizarre comment. A very bizarre lack of 'inter perspective' to make believe that you're in a sport that you are not part of. You just want to be part of."

Sonnen also explained that Jake Paul hasn't faced a real boxer until now and is calling out MMA fighters instead of professional pugilists.

"And you are calling up guys who have never even done the sport as a way of doing the sport yourself. [Jake Paul] next call-outs, Ben Askren and Dillon Danis, are guys that have never done it," raged Sonnen. "So, he is talking about 'our sport,' trying to bring attention, to bring athletes, into a sport that he has never done it. What do you mean, 'our sport?' It is a very weird concept. If this is real, then we [have] got to sit down and look at this. We [have] got to look at the man in the mirror right here."

Jake Paul has challenged half of the MMA world to face him in boxing bouts. His favorite targets are UFC star Conor McGregor and Bellator's welterweight Dillon Danis.

“UFC was kicking our butt, and now we got these YouTube boxers boxing? 25 million views.”



Mike Tyson credits influencers like Jake Paul for bringing the sport back from the “dead” 🥊



(via @MichaelBensonn)pic.twitter.com/SaZAyTtbDh — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) November 30, 2020

However, it was retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren who accepted Jake Paul's call-out. In a video posted to his Twitter, Askren alleges that the two will enter the ring on March 28.

Jake Paul dismissed a fight with UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

After calling out Conor McGregor and insulting UFC president Dana White, Jake Paul was challenged by UFC women's double-champion Amanda Nunes.

However, the YouTuber rejected the offer claiming that it would be "a waste of time" since Nunes does not possess a "relevant" number of followers on social media.

"No, I wouldn't fight her. [It is] a waste of time. No one knows who she is. She has one million followers on Instagram. So, sh*tty engagement. There is not a lot of hype there," said Jake Paul about Nunes.

Dana White on Amanda Nunes fighting Jake Paul. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ginRsrqkPh — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) January 2, 2021

